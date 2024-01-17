90 Days Until Calexico Council Recall Election

CALEXICO — The campaigns for and against the recall of Calexico Council members Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez are on the clock, insofar as being able to plaster signs around town.

With the special election set for April 16, the municipal code requires that signs be raised no more than 90 days before an election, yet as of Tuesday midday, Jan. 17, no signs could be found around Calexico, at least not that this publication could immediately see.

Still, they’re coming, according to the representatives from both sides. In essence, the next 90 days is a true election campaigning period, whereas what led up to this point was a mostly one-sided petition drive by the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee to gather enough signatures to qualify council members Ureña and Manzanarez for a recall ballot.

Recall Committee spokesperson and leader Maritza Hurtado told the Calexico Chronicle recently that a more directed campaign would get underway shortly, while Ureña said he and Mazanarez would continue campaigning together — now in a more official and concerted capacity.

“There are two committees that have filed a Form 410 — Statement of Organization — (the) Committee to Stop the Recall of Councilmembers Manzanarez and Ureña and (the) Committee to Recall Raul Ureña & Gilberto Manzanarez,” according to Imperial County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale. “If council members Manzanarez or Ureña plan to spend over $2,000, then they would be required to file a Form 510 — Candidate Intention Statement and Form 410 with the Secretary of State.”

Both Hurtado and Ureña are well aware of their requirements going into the 90-day run to the special election, which Dale said officially gets underway as early as Tuesday, Jan. 17.

With housekeeping issues accounted for, both camps are now in the business of addressing the campaign work ahead of them through Election Day.

“We are ready! We will never stop working on where we are headed,” Hurtado said. “We have plans for another amazing and historial campaign based on the unity in the community we have worked so hard to establish since we started this seven months ago.

Maritza Hurtado (second from right), leader of the Calexico Recall 2023 Committee, takes the first breath the night of Nov. 16 outside Calexico City Hall after the committee delivered more than 10,000 signatures to place the recall question against City Council members Gilberto Manzanarez and Raul Ureña on the ballot. The next next would be when the signatures were validated ahead of the Dec. 6 deadline to earn a spot on a ballot. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“New signage is expected for a brand-new campaign … We had decided to rest a bit after the last accomplishment to allow our team to rest and to regroup for the next stage. We are working on that and have not stopped our plans,” she added.

Perhaps the biggest change in strategy will come from the Ureña/Manzanarez camp, according to Ureña, who said their side was very much in a defensive position on the signature gathering.

“It was just a petition. It’s a qualification, right. I feel like even the voters themselves were more inclined to sign it, just so that the insistence would go away. But an election is different,” he said. “Once you get an official sealed envelope that is asking you to vote yes or no, that is a very particular thing.”

Ureña thinks the voters will be forced to choose and face up to the issue, the way he and Manzanarez will be more inclined to proactively address the recall in a way they didn’t have to during the petition process. Plus, he said more voices will dilute the power of the recall’s numbers.

“Once you go into the ballot box, or if you’re in the privacy of your own home, and you’re voting, it’s your thoughts and the piece of paper,” Ureña said. “That’s very different from someone being in your face for 30 minutes or an hour a couple of times insisting you do something that you don’t even know will have consequences (such as sign a petition).”

Hurtado doesn’t think anything will change between the petition and the special election. She said both are rooted in issues.

Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña delivers the 2024 State of the City Address celebrating his city’s progress and accomplishments over the past year at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium on Wednesday evening, Jan. 10. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“The community is eager to know everything now. They follow our mission because they want to be informed now and we will encourage the engagement. We will also remind the community that our reasons for the recall have not changed from the original petition as written,” she said.

“We will continue to respect the candidates’ personal decisions as we are aware that there is a continuous allegation that our mission is based on hate. There will be no debate with the candidates as we feel that there would be no community value from such an exchange and do not intend to participate in the future,” added Hurtado, who said Calexico deserves a large turnout for the special election

“Instead of using anger, we can say it is a recharged passion. We have delivered results once, and we are confident that the energy for this recall must maintain. Grassroots is the name of the game and as we know, these recall campaigns will be different from city to city,” she said. “No one has ever seen this happen in Imperial County this way, so the event itself is super important. The people from Calexico are unique.”

The recall of Ureña and Manzanarez qualified for a ballot on Nov. 29, when the recall committee collected 4,288 valid signatures for Ureña and 4,243 qualified signatures for Manzanarez. Fewer than 900 signatures each came back invalid.

The special election will cost the city of Calexico about $125,000. Initially, the council had hoped to get the recall on the consolidated Primary Election ballot, so the cost could be spread out among the cities and county. But three voting council members — Ureña and Manzanarez recused themselves because the issue was about them — could not agree.