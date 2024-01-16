Holtville Battery Storage Gets OK from Planning Commission

EL CENTRO — Despite opposition from some Holtville residents, the 100-megawatt Holtville Peaker Battery Energy Storage System project will move forward at 2275 Melon Road.

The battery system, proposed by Apex Energy Solutions, had its application for a conditional-use permit and its mitigated negative declaration unanimously approved by the Imperial County Planning Commission at its Jan. 10 meeting in El Centro.

The proposed project will connect to the Imperial Irrigation District’s existing 92-kilovolt “E” line and will include a water tank for fire suppression, a control room and an on-site substation for the multi-battery lithium ion storage container, according to an Imperial County Planning and Development Services staff report.

A few Holtville residents spoke up in opposition of the project, bringing up concerns about safety for the residents living nearby the project site.

“I’ve seen a battery like this catch fire and personally watched the lid fly hundreds of feet away, in an extremely dangerous scenario,” Paul Lopez said.

Lopez noted that the Holtville High School campus is in close proximity to the area, and in the event of a fire accident, the students could potentially be in danger. “Is it worth risking the lives of 400 students?” he asked the commissioners.

“There is a senior citizen complex not too far from the area as well. And you know, Yuma County just recently denied four of these similar batteries,” Lopez also noted.

Joseph Marlin, another Holtville resident, opposed the current location and asked the commissioners to “relocate it outside the safety of the residents’ areas.”

Jurg Heuberger, a consultant for Apex Energy, clarified that the proposed battery is different from those other batteries mentioned, and, “It’s designed differently in a way that it will melt to the ground basically in the event of a fire.”

And in regards to the location issues, he told the commenters, “It’s as far west as it can go.”

The battery is to help with energy concerns on the grid, according to staff reports. Much of the energy produced in Imperial County via renewable energy projects is exported.