‘Halloween’ Lasts Year Round on Calexico’s Nosotros Street

CALEXICO — Of course the neighbors were gonna call the cops when they saw Michael Myers posted up on a lawn chair with a baseball bat ready to put in work at 1:45 in the morning.

Can we all agree that would be terrifying?

That was the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 14, in the 900 block of Nosotros Street in Calexico when police officers were dispatched to a suspicious suspect call at a Nosotros home.

The “Halloween” franchise fan was in fact a resident of the home who appeared to be waiting for some kind of attack from local gang members who had stabbed him a few days earlier, according to Calexico police Sgt. Sean Acuña.

The man had been stabbed in the forearm and said he had received stitches at El Centro Regional Medical Center and he was concerned the attackers were coming back, Acuña said, who added officers did verify his story by checking with ECRMC staff.

Sitting in the front yard was apparently the man’s way of keeping any potential trouble away from his family, and doing a soft audition for the next installment in the “Halloween” franchise.

One Business Owner Says, ‘Fork(lift) Off, Thieves’

CALEXICO — An auto-dismantling business already victimized of some tires and rims by thieves in a late-model Ford Mustang GT 5.0 wouldn’t be fooled twice recently, according to Calexico police Sgt. Sean Acuña.

The small business in the 1300 Estrada Boulevard, just south of the larger Fonseca Auto Repair, saw the Mustang show up at the dismantler with two tires and rims that had been stolen off the yard earlier. The thieves were attempting to steal the other two, Acuña said, when they were caught and fled on foot.

The owner recovered his property by lifting the Mustang off the ground with his forklift to retrieve the wheels, Acuña said.