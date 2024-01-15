March for Life Walk Rallies Pro-life Community

EL CENTRO — The four corners of Imperial Avenue and Main Street in El Centro were overtaken with March for Life supporters who showed up to spread what organizers say was a message of “love, compassion, understanding and life” during an anti-abortion and awareness event on Friday afternoon, Jan. 12.

Gathering at Imperial and Main as their starting point, what organizers estimated was as many as 275 participants of all ages, representing the Imperial Valley Life Center, Real Hope Center and Life Thru Love, among others, eventually marched to the Imperial County Courthouse, where a vigil was held in what is generally observed as Sanctity of Human Life Month. Jan. 21 is observed as Sanctity of Human Life Day.

Most were waving signs with messages supporting their cause while standing on the corners of Imperial and Main, with some walking back and forth through the crosswalks to show off those signs. Others walked around with banners, all while eliciting passing motorists to honk their horns in support.

Several dozen participants from the public, local churches and the organizations Imperial Valley Life Center, Real Hope Center and Life Thru Love crowded all four corners of Imperial Avenue and Main Street in El Centro to take part in March for Life on Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, an anti-abortion and awareness event timed with Sanctity of Human Life Month. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“We wanted to come out here and raise awareness for the Real Hope Center and the IV Life Center, which are local pregnancy resource centers for women and families who find themselves in the situation of an unplanned pregnancy,” Christ Community Church Pastor Chris Nunn of the rally. “We want them to know that there are alternatives to abortion and that they can seek out and find help, hope and healing from these local centers.

DELFINO MATUS VIDEO

“January is typically set aside as Sanctity of Human Life Month. We are here today just to kind of encourage the community and say, hey, that there’s hope out there if you find yourself in a hopeless situation. There is hope out there, and we want to be able to help,” he said.

The March for Life was an event where people can raise up their voice and put their words and convictions into action. “It is good to see and witness pro-lifers come out here in such high numbers,” director of the IV Life Center, Lorena Ogle, said.

“I feel very blessed to be able to be a part of this, and I am very happy that we took the initiative to do it this year. I feel like we’ve been having a very, very good outcome. It’s very encouraging to hear all the honks and even those who don’t honk, which is fine, but it’s very encouraging to see all the people here who are holding signs and hearing those who are honking,” organizer Melany Tovar said.

Several dozen participants from the public, local churches and the organizations Imperial Valley Life Center, Real Hope Center and Life Thru Love listen to speakers and hold up signs during a vigil at the Imperial County Courthouse on Friday evening, Jan. 12 as part of the March for Life anti-abortion and awareness event timed with Sanctity of Human Life Month. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Many of the participants were hoping to reach people during the after-work with their signs and get a honk or two, which did appear to be working judging from the numbers of honks that could be heard.

Imperial Valley Life Center Director Lorena Ogle speaks to those gathered at the Imperial County Courthouse on Friday evening, Jan. 12 for a vigil as part of the March for Life anti-abortion and awareness event timed with Sanctity of Human Life Month. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“Just here just telling people about life and about newborns and, you know, just standing up for them,” El Centro resident Martin Sapien said. “I think this event is pretty awesome because so many people from the community just gathering together and then meeting new people is always pretty neat.”

“I try to engage in the community either through ministry or just helping these organizations put out the word about life and just protecting the sanctity of life. I love today’s event and it’s pretty cool because within the church there could be a lot of division but through events like this, they bring the people in the church together and not only the church people, but the people that are pro-life as well,” George Dominguez said.

After about two hours, the group headed to the courthouse. Once there, they walked with signs, chanted and lit luminaries lit, still getting honks from passing cars.

After about 15 minutes, the marchers had made their way to the front of the courthouse and gathered together to hear messages from the organizers. Pastor Nunn led with a prayer, and talked about the resources available locally.

Nunn said a new campaign was to be launched on Monday, Jan. 15, called #LaunchThruLove, where a new video will be launched every Monday thru the IV Life Center and The Real Hope Center websites that will advocate for pro-life causes and issues.

District 5 Imperial County Supervisor John Hawk was in attendance at the event.

“It’s a wonderful event just honoring life. I’m a big supporter of the pro-life movement, and you know I wasn’t always that way. I just came to realize that how precious life is for everybody. Everybody I meet has had the opportunity to be born. I have five children and 16 grandkids, so I’m a big supporter of life. Amen,” Hawk said.