Plancarte Takes Gavel As Chair of Imperial County Board

EL CENTRO — The first Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting of the new year started with its reorganization, with the board voting on Supervisor Michael Kelley’s nomination of Supervisor Luis Plancarte to the chairmanship.

“The motion passes 5-0. Congratulations, Mr. Plancarte, and at this moment I will just give this away,” outgoing board Chair Ryan Kelley said as he slid the gavel to the new chair.

“Since this is county property, I will borrow it,” joked Plancarte.

The board also elected a new vice chairman with Supervisor John Hawk assuming the role by a 5-0 vote.

Supervisor Kelley made his remarks as outgoing chairperson.

“2023 was a very rocky year. Many highs and a couple of lows, but I would like to highlight some of the things that did happen that I think were very positive for the future of the county,” Kelley said.

“The continuum and ongoing highlight of our potential development with Lithium Valley. I know within the county administration and the departments a lot of work has been done,” he said.

“We were also able to do a salary and compensation study that has been initiated and is underway for all county positions, and we also made a significant change in our solar taxes assessment that will benefit the general fund and provide for the services of this county,” Kelley added in closing.

“I personally would like to thank you for your leadership and hard work in the last year,” Chairperson Plancarte said to Kelley.

Declaration of Emergency at Kalin Road Bridge

Director of Public Works John Gay discusses the need to declare a state of emergency on the Kalin Road Bridge that spans the New River during the county board meeting on Tuesday morning, Jan. 9. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Action was taken by the county board to unanimously declare a state of emergency for the Kalin Road Bridge in the northern end of the county. It was determined on Dec. 17 by the California Department of Transportation that the Kalin Road Bridge over the New River had extensive embankment erosion.

An inspection determined that the bridge embankment is ready to fail. The six-span multibeam timber bridge is at risk of slope failure, according to Caltrans. The bridge was originally built in 1940.

The Kalin Bridge was immediately closed to protect the driving public.

“Immediate action was needed, so we looked at it and closed the bridge,” Director of Public Works John Gay said.

“We have a team that’s been working on it. Landmark has been out there; they’ve done some coring already. We anticipate this work is going to be done in weeks, not months. It is not going to be a long-term closure,” he said.

The Kalin Road Bridge is shown spanning the New River. It has been closed since Dec. 17, when Caltrans found problems with the bridge. | GOOGLE IMAGE

Contract Awarded at Desert Shores Soccer Park

By a 5-0 vote, the county awarded a contract to Irwindale-based Mariposa Landscape Inc. for the Imperial County Desert Shores Soccer Park in the amount of $160,093.55.

The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District along with the Department of Public Works are assisting the Salton Community Services District in managing the soccer park project that is funded by the Clean Air Fund.

The field is an open dirt lot, which lacks a proper playing surface for the children who play on this field, according to the Salton Community Services District.

These improvements to be undertaken by Mariposa — which will not impact the county’s general fund — are expected to reduce dust in the community.