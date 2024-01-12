Imperial County Residents’ Input Needed for Health Survey

A broad group of stakeholders are gearing up to kick off the second county-wide Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan, according to a press release from the Imperial County Public Health Department.

Local community partners are urging Imperial County residents to complete the Imperial County Community Survey this month as part of the initiative. The survey results will build on previous survey data and be combined with data from other sources to explain the major issues contributing to poor health. Also, it will assist in identifying concerns that can be addressed through community action, and it is entirely voluntary and confidential.

“Having served California’s most vulnerable populations for over 40 years, we’ve discovered that no one knows a community better than its own residents,” said Kathleen Lang, vice president of Medi-Cal regional lead at HealthNet. “Learning firsthand from Imperial County residents about their healthcare experiences and barriers will not only help inform the Community Health Improvement Plan but guide action to improve the quality of healthcare for all.”

“This survey is a chance for anyone 18 or older to tell us firsthand about the issues you, your family, and your community are experiencing that lead to health problems and to share your opinions about community health issues and the factors impacting your quality of life. Your answers also identify the strengths of residents and communities across the County so that those who provide services can build on what is working,” states Frank Brabec, president of the Imperial Valley Coalition for Sustainable Healthcare Facilities.

The survey will take about 12 to 15 minutes to complete and is part of an overall health assessment, the results of which help to design a three-year Community Health Improvement Plan. The online survey in English and Spanish is now open through Feb. 5. County residents can complete the survey at https://bit.ly/IC_CommunitySurvey

Each person who submits a completed survey can enter themselves into a drawing to win one of 10 $100 gift cards. To keep the survey anonymous, a third party, Health Management Associates, collects the survey data and distributes the incentives.

“Our collective goal is to support all efforts to help residents live long, healthy lives by understanding the differences in experiences and identifying the barriers and gaps to accessing the services they need to be healthy,” states John Teague, director of Pharmacy, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.

Community organizations and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to distribute the survey amongst their clients and residents.

“We hope that we hear from a broad range of voices, especially residents who are often underserved, underrepresented, have poorer health and were disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states Janette Angulo, director of the Imperial County Public Health Department.

Also, look for opportunities to see what was learned and give feedback. Once the survey is closed and the data is analyzed, the health improvement partners will host community conversations across the county to share the data collected. We look forward to a robust discussion about which health issues should be prioritized in the Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan update.

Additionally, anyone interested in joining the community health improvement initiative is invited to join the stakeholder group, a working group (Data, Communications, and Community Engagement), or host a community event.

For more information about the Community Health Assessment process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, please get in touch with Dr. Amy Binggeli-Vallarta, RD Planning and Evaluation Specialist, at 442-265-1335 or email at amybinggeli@co.imperial.ca.us or Helena Whitney at 602-284-0185 or email at hwhitney@healthmanagement.com