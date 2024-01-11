Unhoused Man Found Dead in His Tent in Brawley

BRAWLEY — Homeless outreach workers checking on the unhoused in Brawley found a man in his tent who wasn’t breathing on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10, who was pronounced dead.

A man who answered the phone for Catholic Charities’ day shelter in El Centro on Thursday morning, Jan. 11, said he was the individual who discovered the body on Wednesday, adding they were checking on the unhoused as part of Catholic Charities’ usual outreach duties throughout the Valley.

The deceased man was discovered near the strip mall access road between Del Taco and iClean Car Wash in the general area of the Walmart SuperCenter at Wildcat Drive and Highway 86 on the south end of the city.

It’s unclear how long the man had been in the tent, but “lividity” and “rigor mortis” had set in, according to the Imperial County sheriff’s activity logs. The coroner investigator was called to the scene about 3:40 p.m. Rigor mortis generally sets in six to eight hours after death.

Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. George Figueroa, supervising deputy coroner, stated the unhoused individual was an “older male subject in his 60s … He was not visible, and has been identified. Currently, we do not have contributing factors for his demise, (his death) does not appear suspicious at this time, but we will know more during autopsy. Next of kin has not been notified.”

Although he didn’t answer directly, Figueroa was asked if weather was a factor. The low temperature on Wednesday was 32 degrees Fahrenheit, right at the freezing point.