NILAND — Time, temperature, sand. These things have not been kind to Salvation Mountain, given the mash-up of materials that make up the renown folk-art beacon that calls to travelers, religious and otherwise, from all other the world.

Cement, adobe-style mud and stacked hay bales under layer upon layer upon tacky layer of donated psychedelically-hued paint of every chemical composition over the years have resulted in a three-dimensional, piece of living sculpture often seen as too young and too weird for official preservation of any sort.

Most of America knows of Salvation Mountain through its founder, Leonard Knight, a man known for sleeping in a trailer on site, through bitter cold or blazing heat, working on his creation alone, hands and clothes covered in splotches of paint.

Yet in the years since Knight’s passing from dementia in February 2014, there have been faithful attempts to keep his dream alive, through restoration and preservation, and that has not always been easy.

“We have all continued to work on maintaining the work and keeping it the way Leonard left it. He was on a mission pretty much to spread God’s love and salvation with as many people as he could,” Salvation Mountain Inc. President Bob Levesque said recently.

“When he arrived in the Imperial Valley, he had planned on flying a hot air balloon to spread his message of love, that was really his intention, and he had been working on that hot air balloon for several years, and after a couple of years in the desert out there trying to fly the balloon, it rotted out,” Levesque said.

“He then decided he wanted to build a monument to send that same message that he had on the balloon, and he started with something small and realized that he wasn’t going to reach too many people, so he decided to go ahead and build a larger version of it and that’s what you’re looking at there at the mountain,” Levesque added while showing a report Salvation Mountain.

For those who haven’t been the mountain — and those numbers are few these days — it can be awe-inspiring to come upon Knight’s monument for the first time, with it’s white cross atop the mountain, leading downward to “God is Love,” with “God is” in red letters and “LOVE” in giant pink letters stacked on a red heart with Bible verse.

A section that goes deep into Salvation Mountain is blocked off with sections of metal gate. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

And that is just a small section, which leads to multicolored mailboxes, hidden alcoves, a travel trailer painted from top to bottom and several other cars the same way. It’s a lot to take in.

But some of these areas that used to be free for the public to roam are in danger of being damaged or are in disrepair, according to Levesque, as Salvation Mountain Inc. considers its options.

“We have had to close a few areas off because of damage, but for the most part and the availability of staff to help us monitor visitors. Over the years people have gotten worse at respecting the art, and we find when we let them walk up to the mountain by themselves, they end up wandering off the path and climbing on the artwork,” Levesque said. “We closed the ‘yellow brick road’ down to most traffic, and we only open it up when we have enough staff there to actually walk people up to give them the tour.”

Salvation Mountain Inc. received a helping hand from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 9, when the mountain as an art installation of Leonard Clarke Knight, was officially recognized as a “historically significant property.”

The county’s director of planning, Jim Minnick, during the presentation said a group of volunteers have been working for the last 13 years to maintain Salvation Mountain and to restore it, and that in addition to the historically significant designation the group was requesting to be declared a “local historical resource.” That was also done Tuesday.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved two designations for Salvation Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The board named the folk art installation as being of “historical significance” and being a “historical resource.” | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I do want to acknowledge Bob Levesque and previously, Dan Westfall, (who were) very helpful with the foundation and maintaining and continuing the legacy of Salvation Mountain,” said District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who represents the Niland and Slab City area.

Eventually, Salvation Mountain Inc. wants to purchase the land on which the art installation sits from the California State Lands Commission. Designations like those from Imperial County will help with that, as well as help garner other historical or culturally significant designations critical to help restore and preserve the work, according to Levesque.

A government designation carries more weight.

In 2000, the Folk Art Society of America deemed Salvation Mountain a folk art site worthy of preservation and protection, according to the website, SalvationMountain.us

And the impact of being in the Congressional record came with added heft:

“Mr. President, there are areas of the California desert near the Salton Sea that can be best described as dry, desolate, and forlorn. There are those who describe the area around Niland off Highway 111 as God forsaken. But rising out of this seer, super-heated desert is the multicolored and textured Salvation Mountain, a unique and visionary sculpture encompassing 5 acres. Salvation Mountain is Leonard Knight’s personal statement on the love and the glory of God,” U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) said on May 15, 2002 to President George W. Bush.

Bob Levesque, president of the nonprofit Salvation Mountain Inc., goes before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors in a file photo. | CALEXICO CHRONICLE FILE PHOTO

Leonard Knight left the desert and his beloved mountain in 2011, when he was checked into a long-term care facility in San Diego County for his dementia. He spent almost 30 years working on Salvation Mountain, starting in 1984 with a few buckets of paint, cement and hay bales, according to the nonprofit Salvation Mountain Inc.

It almost wasn’t meant to be, when a rainstorm soaked the mountain to the point that a crack formed in 1989 and caused it to collapse. Knight told those around him that it was God’s way of letting him know the mountain was not safe, and he went on the build the current Salvation Mountain with better materials and engineering it with adobe mixed with straw, according to salvationmoutain.org

Well over 100,000 gallons of paint have been used on Salvation Mountain over the years, and people have come from all over with donations of paint. The more paint, the thicker the coat, the better and stronger it becomes, and this keeps the wind and rain from eroding the mountain. Due to the sun, the wind, and the sand, patching and painting are constant necessities, according to Salvation Mountain Inc.

As one might imagine, the colorful mountain and side attractions have been popular for movie makers, music videos and documentarians over the years.

Coldplay’s “Birds”

Leonard Knight was featured in Sean Penn’s 2007 film, “Into the Wild,” based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction novel. Twice, Salvation Mountain was featured on the “California’s Gold” series with Huell Howser some 10 years apart. In 2015, a documentary was directed by Andrew Blake Doyle named, “Leonard Knight: A Man & His Mountain.” One of the bigger-named music videos was Coldplay’s “Birds,” which came out in 2016.

A quick day trip to the Niland/Slab City area to see the artwork that is Salvation Mountain, one of America’s most unique national treasures, will leave you astonished with how one man’s vision to spread the message of his love for God took him on a near 30-year journey that created a folk following of one of California’s most enduring landmarks.

To learn more about Salvation Mountain follow them on Facebook.com/SalvationMountain, instagram.com/salvationmountainofficial/ or www.salvationmountain.org.