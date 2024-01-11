Mayor Ureña’s State of Calexico Address Highlights Big Wins

CALEXICO — Reserves at their highest levels in eight years. A $500,000 first-quarter budget surplus. A new state-of-the-art fire station. A massive New River infrastructure project underway. Major transportation projects to come.

These were just a few of the highlights on which Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña focused as he celebrated his city’s progress and accomplishments over the past year and presented projects to come in front of a hall of public figures from both sides of the international boundary during the city of Calexico’s 2024 State of the City Address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium on Wednesday evening, Jan. 10.

“We are absolutely happy at all the grand skill capital projects that are coming to the city of Calexico that will have an impact on not just Calexico but the Valley’s transportation infrastructure and environment as well,” Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña said.

Ureña highlighted some of the city’s achievements such as the New River Improvement Project that would help clean up one of the world’s most polluted rivers and have an environmental impact on the waterway as it enters the United States from Mexico.

He talked about rebuilding Fire Station No. 1 and the troubles and delays that were overcome and about having the finances ready for much-needed renovations to Fire Station No. 2 on the west side of town.

Another one of the city’s highlights was that the City Council had a half-million-dollar budget surplus over the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year and that it was meeting the state-mandated budget reserve requirements for the first time in eight years.

Ureña spoke about the groundbreaking for the state-of-the-art electric vehicle-charging stations coming to the city and being one of the first cities to have such a device. He talked about compliance with Assembly Bill 918 to make the whole Valley a healthier place in participating in a unified healthcare district.

The Calexico Intermodal Transportation Center, often referred to as the “Transit Hub,” was another one of the highlights the mayor spoke about, drawing attention to the $13.8 million in federal grant money the project received and how it will benefit the downtown area.

Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña (center, blue dress) is surrounded by the Calexico City Council and dignitaries from both Imperial Valley municipal and county government and Mexico government as they all bow their heads in a moment of silence at the city of Calexico’s 2024 State of the City Address at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium on Wednesday evening, Jan. 10. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“Calexico’s transit center will help all cities in Imperial County by being a hub and letting all pedestrians get to the cities they are going to,” Ureña said.

“The city is on the path to recovery, and I am very excited to pass on the baton to incoming Mayor Gloria Romo,” Ureña said.

He also spoke highly of City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren and the great job she is doing orchestrating the city.

“They give me the kudos, and I say, ‘It is not me, it is all the people from the city. They do all the work. I am just a coordinator, that is what I do,’” the city manager said.

“From the ones that sweep the floors, to the ones that do the accounting, they are the ones that actually do the work. I’m just a coordinator, it is a team job, everybody does it,” she said.

“I’m glad we are moving forward. The mayor mentioned we made the minimal requirement for the state for the 60-day reserve and we have 63 days, so we are a little bit above, which is good for the city financially but also in terms of being eligible for grants and loans; that is important for us because it shows stability,” Colio Warren added.

Mayor Ureña was thankful for the use of Rodney Auditorium and gave thanks to SDSU-IV Dean Gina Nuñez-Mchiri for her hospitality.

Members of the Calexico Recall 2023 group were out protesting and picketing Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña before his State of the City Address on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium. The recall special election is April 16. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“When they approached us about a venue, we thought we have this beautiful building and, of course, we will do our part to be good hosts and good neighbors,” Nuñez-Mchiri said.

“I think you know whatever is going to be to the benefit of Calexico, it’s going to have an impact on our university, and we serve these students, this is our commitment to serve the citizens of this region,” she said.

“It’s my turn to pay back what Calexico has given me. I like seeing opportunity in front of us. If there’s any way we could be partnered to (promote) education, transportation or housing, we want to sponsor and support it. I need to provide faculty and staff incentives to come and be here because they want a good quality of life, and I think we all deserve that. Whatever is going to improve our quality of life, our environment, gives us a hope for the future, and that’s something I want to be a part of,” the dean said.

And it would be a city event involving the mayor and the council without the Calexico Recall 2023 group, which was outside protesting before the state of the city presentation, picketing and walking around with posters, denouncing Ureña. A special election to recall City Council members Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez is April 16.