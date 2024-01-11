It’s no big secret that I enter YouTube to glean real-world info from some individuals who stand (or sit?) at the top of their fields, whether economics, geopolitics or international finance. Listening to some of these scholars provides the opportunity to pin-point who are the characters and corporations chasing the money, for that is their raison d’etre, as the French say.

If you believe a corporation’s priorities are you and me and your mom and your tias and your abuelas and compas, think again. The former — immortal, soulless “persons” — care for, thrive with and demand only three things, profit, profit and more profit. Anything else is fiction, but an “else” they tediously, yet assiduously, foist daily on the American and international public.

They sell you new cold wars, new hot wars, new trends, new TV shows, new gossip, new movies, new singers, new Fitbits, new cell phones, new apps, new downloads, new hacker attacks and eventually it all gets pretty old …

A little new distraction here, a little new distraction there. Take your eye off the ball from what the Wall Street establishment con is doing moment to moment, year after year, and you and I — all the beloved members of your family, extended and otherwise, listed above — pay dearly for it.

It does become a bit tiresome. Your grocery bill just went up 250 percent this past year. That’s no accident. No government or corporate policy that affects all of us on the street ever is. Inflation by design, it has been stated by folks way smarter than me, is a tax. They call it the inflation tax. Your labor and time and output earn less and less since you and I cannot determine the buying power of our earnings, our savings or our pensions. … But your for-profit central banks can, as do the finger-puppet politicians they sponsor for elections, regardless of party affiliation. So it goes.

On a daily basis my aging desktop receives a veritable flood in my mailbox of offer after obnoxious offer to subscribe to this or that informative daily, for pennies on the dollar as I’ve mentioned in columns past. Subscribe to any one of them and like the ghosts of Christmas past come to haunt you by way of exponentially increased offers for yet more subscriptions.

These offers of such seemingly generous magnitude appear designed by some Bernaysian madman to drive me into FOMO hysteria and then — like Pavlov’s dog — salivate on demand! “Come on. We may not sell news you need to remain an authentically informed citizen, but if we, at corporate media central, find it ‘fit to print,’ it’s fun!” So it goes.

Which brings me full circle to the same self-selected politicians whom the above corporations sponsor and sell like candy bars on as many media as are willing to cash corporate PAC checks in exchange for airing blurbs on said “candidates” for office.

The party makes little difference, as, once in office, the elected official in gratitude to their sponsors will toe the corporate party line, prioritize and vote for whichever profitable venture the sponsor embarks on. War? No problem. How much taxpayer money do we print today to buy killing toys for the Pentagon? A juicy government contract to print passports, national or state IDs? No problem. Sign that check backed by working-person’s taxes and get out of our way.

If it’s profitable for a generous-sponsor institution, by all means enact a law for it. “And, BTW, don’t forget to lower our corporate taxes and get rid of pesky regulators who want to protect American consumers from corporate abuse.” So it goes.

In the meantime, send in the ever-distracting gossip. “This or that person said this or that regarding her and them!” “That well-known insurrectionist should (or should not) be allowed to run again or it will mean the ‘end of democracy,’ etc., etc.” Oh, me, oh, my. What a sin! Fire them. Demote them. And the distracting gossip frenzy goes on and on through this or that social chat app or other.

So bridges across America continue to collapse. But we can’t find money in the budget to fund repairs. City drinking water systems need upgrades. Let them drink bottled water, or, better yet, cavity-and-obesity-inducing fructose corn syrup-sweetened corporate soda. So what if it elevates cholesterol, clogs arteries that lead to heart attacks and strokes? That’s why God invented Big Pharma that can sell captured-FDA approved, highly profitable drugs marketed to ease pain and suffering and other cultural ailments. For a price. After all, who, and whose, is the government to interfere with “the market” and “free enterprise”? So it goes.

By the way, if you slogged this far this week, I recommend a Brit comedy on Netflix, “Bank of Dave.” Same stuff I just wrote, just easier to swallow. Pass the popcorn …

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.