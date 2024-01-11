Dr. Conrado Bárzaga Joins Innercare As VP/CPO

EL CENTRO — Dr. Conrado Bárzaga will be joining Innercare as the organization’s new vice president and chief project officer, effective Jan. 15, according to the healthcare organization formerly known as Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo.

Bárzaga, who has been recognized with prestigious awards and in the media for his extensive expertise in healthcare and community advocacy, will oversee key Innercare projects in both Imperial and Riverside counties, according to a press release.

With a distinguished career in public health, Bárzaga brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Innercare. His expertise in public policy and healthcare, his leadership, and his commitment to championing and advancing health equity have improved healthcare access and outcomes, the organization states. His hands-on experience will be critical in advancing Innercare’s commitment to strengthening its work in the region, advancing health equity research, medical education, and building a healthcare workforce pipeline.

“Dr. Bárzaga’s dedication to advancing health equity and his depth and breadth of understanding community challenges aligns perfectly with Innercare’s work,” said Yvonne Bell, Innercare’s president and chief executive officer. “I am thrilled to welcome him to Innercare’s leadership team.”

Bárzaga most recently served as CEO of the Desert Healthcare District & Foundation in the Coachella Valley, where he led the organization’s expansion to more than double the number of people served as well as expanding the scope to meaningfully address urgent issues like homelessness, behavioral health, and healthcare access in a health equity framework. His leadership was evident as he mobilized community partners in an immediate and strategic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which unquestionably saved lives through education and achieving high vaccination rates — especially among underserved communities in the Coachella Valley, according to the press release.

“I am eager, excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve our communities alongside such an accomplished organization. Innercare’s team of dedicated and expert professionals are why Innercare makes a true difference for the most vulnerable among us,” said Bárzaga.