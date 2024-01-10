Valley in Shock Over Tragic Deaths of Brawley Teens

BRAWLEY — A community is in shock over the deaths of what has been widely rumored as four teens killed in a fiery vehicle accident at Brawley’s Cattle Call Park this week, and dozens of prayer candles, flowers, balloons, photos and crosses mark the site of the tragedy.

Photos of the makeshift memorial at the base of the tree the vehicle crashed into before catching fire sometime around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, began to appear on social media later that night and grew throughout the day Tuesday, Jan. 9.

A close up of a cross with the names of those killed in a crash at Cattle Call Park in Brawley on Monday, Jan. 8, were present at the park, including “Siara,” “Angelina,” “Amberly,” and “Aiden.” | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

As a group of teenagers left the park and other cars begin to arrive Tuesday afternoon, among the objects of tribute that could be scene around the tree was one lime green wooden cross that stood out, staked in the ground and bearing four names — “Siara,” “Angelina,” “Amberly,” and “Aiden” — all but unofficially confirming the identities of those killed as four Brawley Union High School students.

Social media has run rampant revealing the full names of the students, sharing their class photos in letterman jackets adorned with angel’s wings or collages with their family and friends, all shared in a public space, but any official release of their identification won’t come from Brawley law enforcement. That much was made clear on Tuesday evening, when Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran released a statement to the public.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the families affected, and our department extends its full support and heartfelt prayers to them. I understand the community’s concern and desire for information. However, in alignment with our commitment to privacy and sensitivity towards the families affected, we will not be releasing the names of the victims involved in this collision,” according to Duran.

“This decision is guided by our decision to respect the privacy rights of individuals and families during such difficult times. We also prioritize the integrity of our ongoing investigation into this matter,” the chief added.

So far, Brawley police have yet to release any new updates since the initial press release early Monday, so from the crash perspective there is nothing new to report. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office, which is leading the death investigation, stated all information would be released through Brawley Police Department.

On the community front, Imperial Valley residents are being invited to a public memorial and candlelight vigil in honor of the four youths at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 in Brawley’s Plaza Park, organized by Brawley residents Mike and Emma Saucedo. Donated candles will be provided and a pastor and prayer group will be in attendance. Attendees are encouraged to join in a peaceful gathering to pay respects to the deceased.

A memorial lay at the base of a tree at Cattle Call Park in Brawley at the scene where an accident took place early Monday morning, Jan. 8. Family, friends, and classmates could be seen on Tuesday, Jan. 9, stopping to light a candle and say a prayer for the families of those deceased. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

On Tuesday, online flyers were being shared to social media with information on various fundraisers hosted by Imperial Valley businesses to support the grieving families with funeral costs.

Spears Hawaiian Shaved Ice of Brawley and United Nissan Imperial are among those businesses gathering funds. The Spears official Facebook post reads: “We are doing a fundraiser for the Martinez families to help them out with the funeral arrangements hosting an online raffle selling tickets for a shaved ice party, with all proceeds going to the Martinez family.” Within an hour of the post, all 60 slots were filled.

United Nissan was having a barbecue fundraiser scheduled for noon Wednesday, Jan. 10 at its location at 2361 Highway 86 in Imperial. One of the United Nissan team members lost their daughter in the accident.

The business Elotes y Mas is also holding a raffle fundraiser to help out the families. There are 50 slots available (it’s unclear whether they have been filled) and the prize is 50 cups of elote of choice. Check the details on the business’ Facebook page.

This image is being shared across social media platforms in the wake of tragedy in Brawley as a result of a fiery vehicular accident early Monday, Jan. 8, involving the death of four individuals, all unofficially identified as Brawley Union High School students. | INTERNET IMAGE

The tragedy has truly affected the entire community. Social media outpourings of grief and consolation for the families and the city of Brawley as a whole have come from all corners.

The city of Brawley posted a message to its Facebook page on Monday, and that was quickly followed by social media messages of sympathy and condolences from the cities of El Centro and Imperial, as well as the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and many of the Valley’s educational institutions, including Calexico High School, Central Union High School and Imperial Valley College, among others.

But Brawley made sure to take care of its own in spirit, too, as residents began to use the hashtag #BrawleyStrong in the wake of the tragedy and shared a memorial image of the Brawley Union High School “B” logo with a memorial candle and a cross on a black background to show support for those grieving.

Although there has been no public acknowledgement that the four killed were BUHS students, the high school district released a statement on Monday afternoon both expressing grief and acknowledging that grief counseling would be available for students and staff.

“We have been in close contact with local law enforcement throughout the day. At this time, the identities of those involved have not been officially released. We will work to assist our students and staff through this trying time and will proactively employ a grief support team to aid those that may be in need of assistance tomorrow (Tuesday),” according to a statement from BUHSD Superintendent Simon Canalez. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends who may have been impacted by this tragedy.”

A burned vehicle in which four people died in Cattle Call Park on Monday morning, Jan. 8 is shown from atop Cotton Rosser Drive. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The details on the accident that killed the four youths has been basic. It’s not known how long Brawley police think the vehicle was in Cattle Call Park or when the crash occurred prior to the 911 around 3:30 a.m. into the Brawley dispatch center, according to a press release. When police arrived, it was reported, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. The four bodies were discovered after Brawley firefighters extinguished the flames.

A request for an Imperial County coroner investigator came at 3:44 a.m., according to the Imperial County sheriff’s activity logs, as well as a call for assistance from sheriff’s deputies to help close off the park at Cattle Call Drive and Cotton Rosser Drive.

It appeared the vehicle might have careened down the side of the hill off of Cotton Rosser Drive, according to a reporter at the scene. There were orange traffic cones at a specific area and caution tape that led straight down the hill to where the vehicle was sitting.

A number of crying individuals, as well as neighbors and onlookers gathered along the top of Cattle Call and Cotton Rosser drives.

Information on a cause of the wreck has yet to be released and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Brawley Police Department press release from Monday morning; the only press release issued so far.