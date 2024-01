BRAWLEY — Official channels have yet to identify the four Brawley Union High School students who perished in a vehicle accident on Monday, Jan. 8, yet through memorials, fundraisers, GoFundMe sites and hundreds of social media postings, their names and faces have become known.

Their ages or grades have not been revealed, but most are believed to be sophomores, about 15 or 16 years old. They are Angelina Martinez, Aaden-Ray Richards, Siara Reign Sanchez and Amberly Vasquez.

ANGELINA MARTINEZ

GOFUNDME IMAGE

AADEN-RAY RICHARDS

FACEBOOK PHOTO

SIARA REIGN SANCHEZ

FACEBOOK PHOTO

AMBERLY VASQUEZ