BRAWLEY — Imperial County Coroner’s Office investigators have yet to identify the four people found dead in the wreckage of a fiery crash at Cattle Call Park in the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 8, where it is believed the vehicle hit a tree before bursting into flames, according to the Brawley Police Department.

A 911 call came into the Brawley dispatch center around 3:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle on fire in Cattle Call Park, and when officers arrived, it was fully engulfed, according to Brawley police in a press release. The bodies were discovered after Brawley firefighters extinguished the flames, authorities stated.

A request for an Imperial County coroner investigator came at 3:44 a.m., according to the Imperial County sheriff’s activity logs, as well as a call for assistance from sheriff’s deputies to help close off the park at Cattle Call Drive and Cotton Rosser Drive.

It appeared the vehicle might have careened down the side of the hill off of Cotton Rosser Drive, according to a reporter at the scene. There were orange traffic cones at a specific area and caution tape that led straight down the hill to where the vehicle was sitting.

A number of crying individuals, as well as neighbors and onlookers gathered along the top of Cattle Call and Cotton Rosser drives.

The cause of the wreck has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing, according to a Brawley Police Department press releaser. Anyone with more information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Brawley Police Department at 760-344-2111.

A burned vehicle in which four people died in Cattle Call Park on Monday morning, Jan. 8 is shown from atop Cotton Rosser Drive. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO