After Soft Launch, Holtville’s Baja Tacos Has Big Opening

HOLTVILLE — Four months after Baja Tacos & Grill opened its doors to the public at 460 Holt Ave., spouses and co-owners Gabriela Torres and Luis Guzman finally got the fanfare a new business hopes for in a community with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 5.

“We’re from Mexicali — we like tacos in the morning, afternoon and at night,” Torres laughed when talking about the reason her family got into the restaurant business.

Torres and Guzman’s Mexicali-inspired restaurant had assistance from the Holtville Chamber of Commerce and Holtville city officials in ringing in the new year the right way, with friends, family, patrons and some of Holtville’s local leaders.

“We wish you nothing but luck and success as you move forward in your business. Hopefully all of Holtville will be coming and joining you for lunch and dinner,” Mayor Murray Anderson said during the grand-opening event.

Rosie Allegranza, executive director for the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, handed out raffle tickets to dining patrons and guests there for the grand opening. Two lucky winners received a free wristband in a chamber giveaway for the upcoming annual Carrot Festival carnival.

Presenting Baja Tacos & Grill with a Certificate of Commemoration from the Holtville Chamber, Allegranza read: “To Baja Tacos & Grill, in honor and celebration of your grand opening, with appreciation of your passion for offering quality food services to our community, the chamber recognizes your efforts to develop and grow our local economy.”

Owners Torres and Gutierrez stood with their children and extended family in front of their business, smiles blazing in the sun during golden hour as they ceremoniously cut the Holtville-green ribbon with the oversized chamber scissors in a swift move.

Holtville chamber Board of Directors President Ian Wells, Vice President Elvira Gonzalez and Directors Joseph Dhalliwal, Stephanie Corfman and Julie Velasco were present to thank and welcome the relatively new food stop in town for joining the Holtville community as well. “Welcome to Holtville,” Allegranza said on behalf of the chamber.

Rosie Allegranza, executive director of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce, was handing out raffle tickets to a table of patrons just as the evening was beginning for the night’s performer (right) at Baja Tacos & Grill on Friday, Jan. 5 at 460 Holt Ave. in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

The Baja Grill Atmosphere

“We wanted to bring the Mexicali-style to the States,” co-owner Torres said, and she believes that’s what Baja Tacos has done.

One of Holtville’s newest lunch and dinner spots has a menu packed with Valley favorites, including carne asada fries, tortas, sincronizadas, queso fundido and, of course, tacos. Stop by on the weekends for their birria and menudo specials. Baja Tacos also has a full salsa bar with a variety of fresh toppings. “One of the red salsas is really spicy and really good; you should try it,” Torres encouraged.

“We’ll be expanding our menu, of course, with time,” she said.

Baja Tacos & Grill has been open for business since September, and since then staff has been busy working to finalize the finishing touches before the official grand opening. This quaint eatery has a modern sports bar fit with neon signs and TVs blasting a game from every wall. The hand-crafted epoxy floor, done by co-owner Guzman himself, gives the place a unique touch.

With a wide range of brews to choose from, the beers are cold and service is quick. The restaurant features a small bartop facing several screens, where patrons can enjoy their favorite teams in action and an outdoor patio area set up with wooden picnic tables and bar and pub tables along the wall.

The outdoor patio area is a particularly special point of pride for the new restaurant owners, as they have worked hard to finish their now-completed space with wooden tables scattered under a pergola and large mesh shades overhead to protect from the heat. Making the space enjoyable on the winter desert nights, the restaurant has the space warmed with patio heaters.

Landscaped with artificial turf and plant life, this space hosts a local artist every Friday evening. Most of the patio tables were reserved, in fact, on Friday to enjoy the outdoor weather and dinner with live music. After the grand-opening ceremonies, Torres said, “We’re talking about renting the patio for birthday parties and things like that.

“We’re working on packages for how many people, if they will be drinking beers, carne asada or pollo, appetizer choices, all of that. We’re working on that right now,” Torres announced proudly.

Patrons enjoy the food, beer and atmosphere inside Baja Tacos & Grill on Friday, Jan. 5, after the grand-opening ceremonies for the restaurant. The Mexicali-inspired restaurant is located at 460 Holt Ave. in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

In another means of expanding services, the Baja team is ready for the 77th annual Carrot Festival, which will be essentially right outside their front door in a month’s time.

“We have been talking about possibly opening their patio doors to the sidewalk and having an artist perform one of the evenings to bring in a night crowd,” Torres said.

Regardless of how they proceed with meeting the crowd’s needs next month, Torres and Guzman are both happy to be a part of Holtville. She said her team has made all the difference, too. “Without the staff, we wouldn’t be here,” Torres credited her hard working crew.

Indeed, the staff members are the champions at Baja Tacos because both owners are busy during the week with daytime jobs outside of the restaurant. Torres works full-time for the Imperial County Office of Education and can be found at the restaurant on the weekends maintaining paperwork for the bar and grill. She pays bills and handles other financial aspects of the business. Guzman, who maintains a particular interest in the kitchen and food choices of the restaurant, spends his days in construction and makes epoxy floors for an Imperial Valley business.

While the owners are away during the week, Baja Tacos & Grill is kept running smoothly by manager Ezekiel Gutierrez and assistant manager Priscilla Oropeza, who are best friends to the new owners and have stepped up to the task during the week to oversee the day-to-day activities and keep the business thriving. “He’s a blessing,” Torres said of Gutierrez.