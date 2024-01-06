Meet the 2024 Carrot Festival Royalty Candidates

HOLTVILLE — Only one month remains before the 77th annual Carrot Festival and all of the activities that accompany it, including the royal exchange of power as this year’s queen and princesses hand over their crowns to wrap up their reign to an incoming Carrot Royal Court.

The Carrot Festival Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Swiss Club of Imperial Valley in Holtville as an exciting commencement to the week’s festivities in Holtville through Feb. 11. (The full schedule of activities can be seen at www.holtvillechamber.org)

“It will be lots of fun. Everyone loves our raffle. There will be chances to win a TV, money, and lots of items. We’ll also be naming our Citizen of the Year, our Carrot Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess, and our Grand Marshal,” Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosie Allegranza said.

Allengranza said of this year’s Carrot Royal Court of Queen Samantha Castaneda, Princess Natalie Garfio and Junior Princess Addison Lydick, “These girls have done a great job representing Holtville. They’ve been to all of the events basically, supporting the chamber this year.”

Yvette Rios, Carrot Festival coordinator, added, “They helped promote the upcoming contest and have been really helpful.”

For the 2024 Carrot Festival “We Struck Gold!” Royalty contest, 11 young ladies turned in applications to try their luck at winning one of the three divisions: Junior Princess (kinder-fifth grade), Princess (sixth-eighth grade), and Queen (ninth-12th grade). The Imperial Valley youths have been working diligently to fulfill the checklist of duties necessary to win their division contest, including ticket sales, preparing for the speech competition, and a community project.

As Coronation Night is only a few weeks away, the contestants for 2024 have been busy learning the ropes on how to behave like royalty. “They’ve been going to these workshops for speech and etiquette, learning things like how to sit properly and speak well. They’re learning how to shake hands properly, all of that,” Allegranza said.

Rios said the speech aspect, which takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Holtville Civic Center, is a very important part of the challenge for applicants. “The speech contest is the 18th, and if the girls don’t come that night, they lose out on 25 percent of their possible points in the competition.”

The 2024 Carrot Festival Royalty applicants submitted the following biographies to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce for the competition with accompanying headshots:

Queen Contestants

Mia Hernandez (15): “My name is Mia Hernandez, I am a 15-year-old sophomore and honors student at Holtville High School! I enjoy spending quality time with my family and friends. I absolutely love staying active and being involved in extracurriculars like martial arts, dance, cheer, chorus, and swim. I've been dancing since I was 3 years old and have belonged to my dance studio for 13 years! Without the activities I have been a part of, I wouldn’t have been shaped into the young woman I am today. I would be honored to represent my hometown of Holtville as your 77th Annual, 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Queen.”

Bianca Lopez (16): “My name is Bianca Lopez, and I am 16 years old. I am a sophomore at Central Union High School. I am involved in the swim team, the CUHS Spar-Teen Drill Team, and the Police Explorer Program at my school. I am running to be your 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Queen!”

Genevie Torres (15): “My name is Genevie Torres, and I am 15 years old and currently attending Holtville High School. My parents are Laura and Eric Velazquez, both of whom also grew up in Holtville. At school, I’m an AP/Honors student, as well as a member of CSF. Additionally, I am a member of the Band of Pride, the Yellow Ribbon Club, Girl’s Soccer, and STEPS. To relax I enjoy reading, drawing, making jewelry, baking, and seeing my family. I have lived in Holtville all my life and am bilingual. I am a candidate to be the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Queen and would greatly appreciate your support.”

Princess Contestants

Tanya Barajas (12): “My name is Tanya Barajas, and I am 12 years old. I'm the daughter of Judy and Jose Barajas. I’m in 7th grade at Holtville Middle School where my favorite subject is Language arts because we get to read, and I love reading. I plan on going to law school because I want to be a lawyer when I grow up. I want to be a lawyer because I have seen and read articles about how lawyers defend people. This year I decided to run for Princess because I want to help my community. Sometimes I help my elderly neighbors because they need it and I love to help. I have a cat named “Oreo” and two dogs named “Luna” and “Bella”. I hope to be your 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Princess! Thanks in advance for your support. Have a wonderful day!”

Victoria Barraza (11): “My name is Victoria Barraza, and I am 11 years old. I am in 6 th grade at Holtville Middle School. I am the daughter of Fabiola Gallegos and Roberto Barraza. I am running to be the 77th Annual, 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Princess.”

Leah Lemus (12): “My name is Leah Lemus, and I am twelve years old. I am in 6 th grade at Magnolia Union Elementary. I want to represent the Holtville Chamber at various community events because in two years I will attend Holtville High School as a freshman, and that means Holtville will become my community. Some things I like doing for fun are playing volleyball, listening to music, drawing, and painting. When I go to HHS I plan to join the speech and debate team, FFA, and try out for the volleyball team. After Highschool I want to become a veterinarian because I love animals and want to help them.”

Diana Perez (13): “My name is Diana Perez, and I am 13 years old. I am running for the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Princess. I am a very good student and love helping people around me. I’m involved in hobbies such as basketball, softball, and volleyball. I like to spread school spirit by being part of the cheer team. I am an ASB representative and AVID student at Holtville Middle School. My plan for the future is to become a professional drifter or racer because I love cars, which is why I play a lot of online racing games. I am competitive and I think it would be an honor to be crowned as the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Princess.”

Junior Princess Contestants

Maya Castellanos (5): “My name is Maya Castellanos, and I am running for the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Jr. Princess. I am 5 years old, in kindergarten, and attend Phil Swing Elementary School. I was awarded the Math Scholar of the month for November 2023. Currently, I participate in gymnastics for Firestorm and just finished my first season of Cheerleading this past October. It would be an honor to be crowned the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Jr. Princess.”

Dania Estrada (8): “My name is Dania Vanessa Estrada, and I am 8 years old. I am in 3 rd grade at Desert Garden Elementary School in El Centro. I am involved in boxing at La Familia Boxing Club. I would be honored to be the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Jr. Princess.”

Emma Miranda (10): “My name is Emma Miranda, and I am running for the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Jr. Princess. I am 10 years old and a fifth grader at Emmett S. Finley Elementary School in Holtville. I am a student in the dual language program, and my favorite subject is Science. I play soccer, I am the only girl on the Holtville wrestling team, and swim on the Holtville Stingrays swim team. I qualified for championships and swam three of the four strokes. I am also a member of Verde 4-H. This is the second year that I am showing a lamb at the California Mid-Winter Fair in the spring. In my spare time, I love camping and riding my quad in the desert with my family. I love my community and know that I would be a great representative as the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Junior Princess.”

Heaven Zinn (7): “My name is Heaven Zinn, and I am running for the 2024 Holtville Carrot Festival Jr. Princess. I am 7 years old and in second grade. My dad works as a teacher and my mom stays home to homeschool my three brothers and me. My favorite thing to do is make arts and crafts for my family. I also enjoy participating in many different activities like church choir, art club, IV BMX, ballet, and swim team. When I grow up, I want to be a mother. I would love to represent God, my family, and Holtville as the 2024 Carrot Jr. Princess.”