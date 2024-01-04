Imperial Valley Healthcare District Announces Update on Efforts

CALEXICO — Preparations are underway for the first meeting of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District’s initial board of trustees, where board members will be officially sworn in now that a voting quorum (six of seven members) has been reached, according to a Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District press release.

Details on the first meeting will be announced once they are set as stakeholder working groups continue to work on issues of increased coordination and compliance as it pertains to enacting Assembly Bill 918, the law that creates a single-system healthcare district in Imperial County, according to Heffernan Chief Executive Officer Tomas Virgen. Heffernan is tasked with providing administrative support to IVHD.

Ongoing working meetings have been taking place between CEOs and chief financial officers of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District of Brawley, El Centro Regional Medical Center and Virgen of Heffernan to discuss topics such as earthquake retrofitting, finances, budgets, consolidation of services and other critical compliance benchmarks.

“These meetings have given us great insight into the local operations, assets, and finances of HMHD and the two local hospitals. This insight will allow us to create a new sustainable healthcare district,” Virgen said in a press release. “Assembly member (Eduardo) Garcia continues to be a guiding light in unifying local healthcare leadership and exhorting us to do better. He understands the importance of ensuring this new healthcare district thrives; failing means our community would not have the healthcare services and access to those services it deserves. None of us want that, and we’re all ready to do the hard work to ensure it succeeds.”

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, joined one of the initial meetings of stakeholders to discuss Medi-Cal reimbursement rates and cost-saving opportunities made possible by consolidating healthcare districts. Discussions included utilization of the $56 million Distressed Hospital Loan Program funding that Garcia secured for ECRMC and Pioneers.

“It’s essential to continue these healthcare talks as we look to get the new healthcare district up to speed on the different challenges facing both hospitals,” according to Virgen. “Everyone is engaged and ready to move forward as we start to lay the groundwork for a better healthcare system in Imperial County.”

Board Appointment Updates

Appointments made to the IVHD board so far have been Enola Berker by Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District; Katherine Burnworth by the city of Imperial; Laura Goodsell by the city of Holtville; Donald W. Medart Jr. by the Quechan Indian Tribe; Arturo Proctor for the city of El Centro (selected by the Imperial County Public Health Department); Rodolfo Valdez by Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District; and the county of Imperial is still seeking a qualified candidate between the communities of Ocotillo or Seeley.