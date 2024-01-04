Imperial Man Arrested on New Year’s Day for Strangling Incident

IMPERIAL — An Imperial man was arrested at his family’s home in the Savannah Ranch Park subdivision on New Year’s Day for attempting to strangle a family member, among other alleged offenses, and was being held in Imperial County jail on $1 million bail.

Damien Hermosillo, 22, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 1 in the 2600 block of Menvielle Street by Imperial police officers on counts of attempted murder, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/someone in a dating relationship, assault with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice/resisting arrest.

Police were called out to a family disturbance from a 911 call around 6:22 p.m., where the reporting party said the subject in question — later identified as Hermosillo — was allegedly acting erratic and trying to start a physical altercation with his family members and the caller believed the suspect was under the influence due to the fact that he was not making any sense, Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield said.

After police questioned witnesses and victims at the scene, Hermosillo was arrested on attempted murder charges, Sheffield said. Police would not say who Hermosillo was alleged to have attempted to strangle.

No other information was available.