As a society we have always hyped up the concept of the “New Year,” but why? In reality, we are just going from one day to the next as we always do. The only difference is the date.

Yet every year as we inch closer to New Year’s Eve, our social media feeds are flooded with talk of “New Year, New Me,” or that it’s time to make those resolutions, and then there is the 2023 wrap ups, where we see all the happy, great things that people did or perfectly edited posts of picturesque holiday outings. While some of us are just thankful we survived it. Not to mention the expectations of going out, and staying up until midnight. Now I am not saying people shouldn’t celebrate or share all the great things. For me, it is the pressure to live up to the status quo. So I would like to instead acknowledge the rest of us who struggled, but survived, which deserves equal praise, and if we choose we can skip all the New Year’s Eve hoopla and instead go to bed early. It should be OK either way, right?

While the New Year is a time to embrace all the new possibilities, it is also a time where we take stock of where we are and that can be really hard to come to terms with. But what we fail to see is the fact that we are still here and that in itself is a big accomplishment, one that is worth celebrating or at least giving ourselves credit for. While we may not be where we want to be, we are here and that is all that matters. This has been the hardest year of my life so far, and while there was a lot of darkness hanging over me there have been so many little “Glimmers” and that is what I want to focus on. For those who may not know what a “Glimmer” is, it is recognizing all the small things that bring us joy or awe. From a great song, to a hug, watching the clouds float by, or maybe that smile from the stranger on the street. These are the little sparkles in the midst of darkness that bring if only for a moment some happiness or maybe just peace. It warms the heart and feeds the soul. I have been practicing counting my “Glimmers” for a while now and I can say it has helped me get through some really rough days.

So if you are looking for something to try in 2024 for your mental health, I ask that you try it and see if you don’t feel at least a little bit better.

Finally, as I sit here on this last weekend of 2023 writing this, I want to remind everyone — including myself — that wherever we find ourselves is OK. Let us go into this new year without expectation to be anything but our authentic selves and know that is ENOUGH!

Here’s to better days for us all in 2024!

Brianna N. Castro of El Centro is a peer and family support specialist, peer trainer, certified crisis counselor and National Alliance on Mental Illness Connections support group facilitator for NAMI San Diego and Imperial Counties. Notice the semicolon tattoo in Brianna’s photo; the punctuation mark has become the universal symbol for those who have struggled with and overcome mental-health issues, including anxiety, depression, addiction, thoughts or attempts at suicide, and self-injury.