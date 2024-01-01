IV’s First Baby of 2024 Born to A Pair of Attorneys

BRAWLEY — It was an open and shut case. Baby Luis Antonio Garrido Sam was coming into this world ahead of schedule. Circumstantial at first, the evidence was clear and led to the verdict that his mother would undergo an emergency Cesarean section.

At 3:48 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, 8-pound, 7-ounce Baby Luis was born to mother, Priscilla Sam, and father, Luis Antonio Garrido Gonzalez, a pair of practicing attorneys in Mexico who became lovebirds in law school and now have their first child and their very own “New Year’s Baby.”

“Amazing,” the 31-year-old Priscilla said of the experience. “We weren’t expecting it. We were like, ‘OK, he’s 39 weeks. Let’s do a checkup’ and suddenly the contractions started.

“We came by at 10 p.m. (Sunday, Dec. 31) to the hospital. Turns out I was like 6 centimeters (dilated),” she explained. “By four hours, it was already 10 (centimeters). The baby was bigger than me. So it turned out to be a C-section. An emergency. But everything went fine. It was fine.”

“I’m really happy. What else can I say? My wife pretty much said everything, but yeah, it’s such a blessing,” 32-year-old Luis Antonio said. “And seeing my wife being in pain; first, well, I felt bad about it, but it was worth it, seeing our baby here. And we’re really happy.”

“We’re so blessed. We’re so pleased with all the hospital personnel. They treated us so well,” Priscilla said. “And well, the gifts obviously took us by surprise. We were missing so much stuff for the baby. So that one pretty much sums it up.”

Baby Luis was born among a fairly packed house in the Imperial Valley’s only obstetrics wing at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, where there were a number of expectant mothers on New Year’s Day. With Baby Luis beating the other baby’s to the goal line, he and his parents take home a haul provided by donations from the obstetrics department, said Marselle Cooke, PMH Human Resources recruitment coordinator.

The first baby born in the Imperial Valley in 2024 was given a bassinet, a car seat, a baby bather, blankets, clothes, diapers, wipes, and more.

“It’s awesome. It’s a lot of stuff,” Priscilla said.

Priscilla Sam (second from right) holds her baby, Luis Antonio Garrido Sam, while the father, Luis Antonio Garrido Gonzalez (far right), stands by her side. Also in the photo are Patricia Robles (from left), MS, RN, PMH director of perinatal, and Marselle Cooke, PMH nursing administration/human resources recruiter. Both are standing behind the gifts given to Baby Luis for being the first baby born in 2024. | PHOTO COURTESY OF PIONEERS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Luis Antonio said his wife and baby were due to stay in the hospital for two days, and so far the experience at Pioneers had been “really nice, really professional.”

“What they are doing is more than providing a service and that’s what made the whole experience a whole lot smoother. And as a first time parent, it totally makes a difference,” he said.

Pioneers’ obstetrics department has been challenged for nearly a year now, since El Centro Regional Medical Center closed its maternity/OB department on Jan. 9 to eliminate costs.

Grace Gallardo, PMH clinical manager, said deliveries have increased 20 percent annually, from about 150 babies born a year to 180.

On Monday, the exact OB census wasn’t available, but it’s busy — Gallardo said there were two women there to deliver but were too early, so they were being given magnesium sulfate to stop their preterm labor, and “then we have a couple of people that are inductions (using medication to start labor).”

“There are six on the floor right now, I believe,” Gallardo said around midday.

For Priscilla and Luis Antonio, the hardest part of their visit is behind them. Now they prepare to go home with Baby Luis and Priscilla will continue to heal from the C-section.

Priscilla wanted to express her gratitude for the staff, who helped her through the surgery and made it all easy, she said. “The personnel was great. I let them guide me through it all. And they’re such great people, you know, those types of people that you just feel that nice energy, so that’s really nice when you’re dealing with a professional.”

The couple sent out a special thank you to their OB nurse Erin Walker and OB/GYN Dr. Hamid Zadeh. “She was helping us along the way … They did a terrific job,” Priscilla said.