E.C. Man Batters Victim at Kennedy’s on Adams Ave.

EL CENTRO — An El Centro man was arrested for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged severe beating of another individual at the Kennedy’s Karne market on Adams Avenue on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 30.

Roman Joaquin Medina, 28, is suspected to have hit the victim in the face as part of what was reported by onlookers as a physical fight between two subjects. Medina reportedly caused two lacerations to the face of the victim that led to “excessive blood loss,” according to El Centro Police Department call logs.

More than two witnesses reported the assault, and it wasn’t clear from the call logs whether the victim was a store clerk or another customer or what sort of weapon the suspect is alleged to have used; neither fact was explained even though the arrest counts were robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Before police arrived, witnesses said Medina fled the scene running east through the alley behind Kennedy’s, between Adams and Park Avenue.

A resident from the apartment complex at 1043 Park Ave. reported to police that a man was hiding inside the complex’s Dumpster, but also said the man might have moved the Dumpster and was hiding behind it. Either way, police responded to the area and apprehended Medina at gunpoint, according to the call logs.