Assembly District Democrats Comprise First Forum 

HEBER — The first candidate forum in Imperial County’s young election season took place on Thursday evening, Dec. 28, and saw five of the seven candidates vying to replace Assembly member Eduardo Garcia as the representative in the 36th Assembly District make their case to the voters.

Nearly 100 people gathered inside the Prestige Event Center in Heber in an event hosted by the Imperial County Democratic Party, formerly known as the Imperial County Democratic Central Committee, and moderated by Stella Jimenez, a district representative for Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

The five invited candidates were those declared as Democrats in the partisan race on the March 5 Primary Election: Tomas Oliva and Edgard Garcia, both members of the El Centro City Council, Central Union High School District Trustee Eric L. Rodriguez, Coachella Valley Unified School District board Trustee Jose “Joey” Acuña Jr. and Indio City Council member Waymond Fermon.

The 36th District includes Imperial County, the eastern Coachella Valley in Riverside County and a small area of San Bernardino County.

“I would like to thank everyone for joining the first candidate forum for the Assembly District 36 race. For the first time in over 10 years, we will be electing a new member of the state Assembly to act as our voice in the state Capitol. A lot of amazing things have happened to our district over the course of this last decade, but there is still so much room for improvement,” said Michael Luellen, county chair for the Imperial County Democratic Party and a member of the Calipatria City Council.

“Imperial County is 58 out of 58 counties when it comes to voter turnout, civic engagement and voter registration. It is through the work of these amazing candidates, our progressive organizers and our members of our community who continue to work towards more prosperous tomorrow,” Luellen added.

Michael Luellen (far right), county chair for the Imperial County Democratic Party and a member of the Calipatria City Council, gives opening remarks before the start of the 36th Assembly District Democratic candidates’ forum at the Prestige Event Center in Heber on Thursday, Dec. 28. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

MEET THE CANDIDATES

The forum started with the five candidates giving an opening statement about themselves, outlining their positions on key issues they would take on if elected.

Waymond Fermon

Born and raised in Indio, Waymon Fermon is an Indio City Council member who has served for more than five years. He was Indio’s first African-American mayor. He has worked with the California Department of Corrections for the last 22. All of that has been at Calipatria State Prison where he is still employed, he said.

Fermon said he is big on Imperial County since he has worked here for 22 years. “I have a heart for Imperial County. I understand the rich history of Imperial County. I envy the togetherness in the community, but I also understand the challenges and where we need to move forward in this District 36.”

“We need to work on infrastructure, we need to work on public safety, we need to work on homelessness, we need to usher in the Lithium Valley with Imperial County in mind, so I urge you to listen to what I say and fact check what I say,” Fermon said.

Edgard Garcia

Edgar Garcia is mayor pro tem for the El Centro City Council. He has been with the council for eight years and has been mayor during that time.

His focus as a councilmember was always on capital improvement, on infrastructure, on healthcare, public safety, making sure that children have access to education and to make sure that the community issues that affect all of our quality of life are dealt with.

“We have the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, we have Lithium Valley coming in, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will have an impact on generations to come. This is keen to my heart with my background being in science with a degree in organic chemistry from UCSB,” Garcia said. “I have the unique skill set to allow this county to be represented and well advocated for in Sacramento.”

Tomas Oliva

“Good evening, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be here to be able to speak as to why I’m running to be your next Assembly member in Sacramento. As mentioned, my name is Tomas Oliva.

“I’m a City Council member for the city of El Centro. I just completed my fifth year on the City Council and being on the council has been the honor of my life.

“We have been able to redirect the future of healthcare here in Imperial County which is for the betterment of every resident in Imperial County. I think that as mentioned this is a pivotal moment in Imperial County because the next assembly member could potentially hold the seat for 12 years and it’s going to determine the future quality of life, according to Oliva.

Eric Rodriguez

Eric Rodriguez serves on the Central Union High School District board and has been there for three years. He has also been appointed to the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program board as well as the IVROP Community Foundation board.

He is employed with Imperial County Child Protective Services and before that was an El Centro police officer. “I left that position because I wanted to help children so that is where I met with CPS,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m just a regular dude here trying to make a difference for my community. I see our middle-class members struggle. I am of the middle class. I’m here for them, I’m here to speak for them,” Rodriguez commented.

Joey Acuña Jr.

“My name is Joey Acuña Jr., and I hail from the city of Coachella. I was born and raised there, went through the system there, as they say, and am currently a development manager for Innercare.

“I am running for this seat because I believe I have the experience, the qualities, the knowledge and the capacity to work with others with what has to be done,” Acuña said. “Working together we can all get that accomplished so I am here to listen to you more than hopefully you are here to listen to me.

“I consult for one of the local tribes in the Coachella Valley. I do a lot of economic development, infrastructure and grants for them. So I’ve had a lot of experience also working with the federal government and in a different type of capacity with the bureau of Indian affairs,” he said.

Nearly 100 people filled the Prestige Event Center in Heber on Thursday, Dec. 28, for the 36th Assembly District Democratic candidates’ forum put on by the Imperial County Democratic Party. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

QUESTIONS FOR THE CANDIDATES

All questions were given in advance so they could brush up on some answers. All but one question was given to try and get an impromptu response. The surprise question was:

How do you plan to embody and advance the core values and policies of the Democratic Party in Imperial County considering the party’s national focus on areas such as climate action, healthcare action, social justice and economic equality? How will these priorities shape your policy decisions and initiatives specifically for our community; moreover, would you provide specific examples of how you have demonstrated these Democratic principles in your current, past work or plans for the future?

Fermon: “You must understand what this community wants and that’s how you start performing your decisions. Other part of it is, you have to collaborate with your other local elected officials such as the Board of Supervisors or council members or school board members and all the way into your communities and that’s how you start to range and make decisions with the community and start to form policy. I come from a marginalized community, I understand what it’s like to be marginalized, so I think those core values and the Democratic Party are very important. Women’s rights, you know I come from a single-mother family where we were boxed in a lot of times because she didn’t have those opportunities and resources. I want to provide those opportunities and resources for some of our single families.”

Garcia: “Democratic principles that we should be focused on is finding solutions that affect our most disenfranchised residents. Whether it be children that are unable to enjoy extracurriculars because it’s not in the family’s budget, whether it be building infrastructure and green spaces like libraries and parks that they can enjoy. Healthcare, it is important to make sure that every single one of us has access to sustainable healthcare. I come from a single mother; I grew up in one-bedroom apartments. I was a member of those recreational leagues and visited those libraries built by government, and that kind of shaped everything that I am, and I have had the great opportunity through education to be an advocate for my community.”

Oliva: “I have been a lifelong Democrat here in Imperial County and I have never wavered from those principles. Democratic Party here faces a lack of civic engagement, political engagement. There needs to be better effort in being able to inform the general public of the issues that are beforehand. I think one of the most difficult things that a candidate or office holder has to deal with is standing up for issues and taking a stance in a position when it’s unpopular. In order to promote the Democratic values, it is to look for a candidate that has been standing for the right thing whether it benefits them or not. We ask you for support as we ask you to support the ideas of the projects and the policies that we would set and for you to trust in that these policies and plans really are in your best interest.”

Rodriguez: “One thing you guys are not going to get from me is, you’re not going to get fluff, you’re going to get me, this is me. When I filed for state Assembly, I filed as Democrat. Why? Because the Democratic policy works. Single dad with nothing. I utilized public service to get me back on my feet, to get me and my three daughters back on my feet, that’s from Democratic policy and that’s the policy and influence you’re going to see that I’m going to support, advocate and implement. I’m very transparent and everything that I stand on is Democratic policy, thank you.”

Acuña: “I think the issues of Democratic values are pretty easy for me, they are the same values that my parents taught me growing up. Be kind to everyone and everybody has to be treated equally. Mom was a housekeeper, worked with some pretty rich people but always reminded me that they’re the same as us, just a little bit more money, but they’re the same as us. Those values have transcended everything that I’ve done growing up. I’ve always advocated, I’ve endorsed candidates, Democratic candidates from all genders, from all sides. We try to go for the best candidate that’s available at the time. Education, healthcare and infrastructure are the three main issues for me because everything goes through education.”

As a representative being actively involved and visible in our district is key to truly understanding and addressing our community’s needs. Can you share your plans for regularly engaging with Imperial County residents, how will you ensure that these interactions are not just symbolic but (will lead) to tangible actions; moreover, what measures will you put in place to allow constituents to hold you accountable for your presence and responsiveness in our community?

Garcia: “I think first and foremost the job of any elected official is to be as transparent as possible with the community that he’s asking for their support, to serve them and advocate on their behalf. I think it goes without saying that if elected to be the Assembly member, I would have a base office in Imperial County and one in Coachella Valley as well in order to hear from the residents regarding the challenges and the opportunities that are going to be coming down the pipeline that will affect the entirety of our district.”

Oliva: “It is important that the Assembly member is present and seen because that is the way. Aside from calling the office and expressing your voice, being present and being seen allows every resident to approach their Assembly member and express themselves and give feedback and the Assembly member needs to be someone that you feel that you can approach to give that feedback. I think that it is important as far as being held accountable, as remembering that this position is about representing you.”

Rodriguez: “As liaison for Quechan tribe for many years, they don’t know who their Assembly member is. Let’s change that, I’m going to change that. They need help, they need attention, they need our love and respect.”

Acuña: “It’s important to understand you have to show up, you know that’s why all five of us are here. I want to thank everybody for showing up, that’s what it’s about, you have to show up first and foremost but then also you have to build a good team. I love meeting people and that would be just a continuation of doing that here again part of what I would love to do. You build that trust and again. Everybody working together, that’s the only way it works.”

Fermon: “I used the slogan and it’s called boots on the ground. I believe that. I take pride in that. When I say boots on the ground, that’s meeting with the grandmothers and the grandfathers, that’s meeting with the different clubs, different political clubs, the nonprofits, the faith-based community, to see what I need to go to Sacramento and advocate for you. What I need to know is what the Board of Supervisors are doing, so we are working cohesively to go advocate for funds, so I could bring those funds back to the supervisors, I could bring those funds back to the elected officials in Imperial County.”

The Republican candidates not included in this forum are Kalin Morse of Westmorland and Jeff Gonzalez of the Coachella Valley.