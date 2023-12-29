New California Laws to Ring in 2024

IMPERIAL VALLEY — A Brawley woman and fast-food worker is celebrating California’s Assembly Bill 1228, a new law for 2024 that will see her wages increase to $20 an hour by April 1.

AB 1228 is a long-fought-for win among labor rights’ advocates and united fast-food workers. With the new legislation, “fast food chains with more than 60 locations nationally” will be required to comply with AB 1228 by the second quarter of the year and increase the minimum wage.

“It’s good. We deserve more for all the work we do. It can be so complicated,” the Brawley woman said, who works at an El Centro Jack-in-the-Box location. She asked that her name not be used for fear of problems at work. “The menu is so extensive and customers can be so picky.”

Between Jan. 1 and all the way through June 1, California can see hundreds of new laws, big and small, go into effect. In 2024, a wave of labor rights legislation, including wage increases and further protection for cannabis users, is slated to take effect. There is also a new law that will surely add to the divisive conversation around LGBT+ rights and children in the form of gender-neutral toy sections in major retailers, and a new law that makes cruising legal, which begs the question: was it ever illegal?

But with the service industry and fast food being one of the biggest employers for many younger people, AB 1228 will make major waves across the state and right here at home.

Being a part of the Jack-in-the-Box family for nearly six months, the Brawley woman said, “It’s the most stressful job I’ve had, and I worked in the fields for years. I didn’t think it would be that stressful.”

Although there are many positives to a wage increase, the worker expressed concern for the probable increase in prices on the menu. “People already complain about prices, they order value fries, the value menu stuff and don’t order the big combos like they used to,” she said.

“If the prices go up, people will probably not go that often, and if there’s not enough people going, they’re not going to give that many hours. And less hours is less money. And they already complain about labor,” the worker said.

It remains to be seen how the increase to $20 an hour will affect the workforce locally. Already, Pizza Hut franchisees in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties have filed paperwork with the state Employment Development Department to layoff more than 1,100 delivery drivers in the wake of AB 1228, it was announced Wednesday, Dec. 27. In general, Pizza Hut corporate is making the move toward app-based services like DoorDash and Uber Eats to get its product to homes, according to reports.

Aligning Workers’ Rights with Cannabis Use Laws

Another piece of legislation that will affect the California workforce in the Imperial Valley are changes under Assembly Bill 2188, which removes the right of employers to punish an employee for using cannabis outside work hours.

Imperial County Human Resources and Risk Management Director Rodolfo Aguayo speaks to the county Board of Supervisors on Dec. 12, about Assembly Bill 2188, which prohibits any workplace action against an employee based on off-duty cannabis use. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The new bill drafted by Democratic Assembly member Bill Quirk will, “Make it unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring, termination, or any term or condition of employment, or otherwise penalize a person, if the discrimination is based upon the person’s use of cannabis off the job and away from the workplace, except for pre-employment drug screening.”

The new law does not give cannabis users unlimited freedoms, however, and does not repeal the current law in place under 2188 that prohibits workers from being under the influence in the workplace. This law is following suit of more progressive states in the country that are working toward more rights for the worker, including less mandates on workers’ rights.

Many employers have already begun to adjust to this law. Recently, the county of Imperial amended its own drug policies to adhere to AB 2188 at a county board meeting in early December.

The recreational and medicinal legalization of marijuana in California has required the government to redo some of the penalties it has had in place for drug use for many years.

Gender-Neutral Toys Hope to Bring Progress

Moving forward in our ever-adapting state, more efforts at inclusivity through children’s toys will begin to take place in retail stores across the state. Assembly Bill 1084, which was signed in 2021 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, has already begun implementation in many big-box stores like Target and Walmart, where a redesign of their layout can be seen as the new year approaches. Many of the larger stores have removed these sections for the most part already.

Under Assembly Bill 1084, which will go into effect as of Jan 1, big-box retailers are required to provide gender-neutral toy sections in their stores and can be fined for not doing so, and already stores can be seen making changes to their toy departments. The toy section in Target in El Centro is shown just after Christmas. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Where traditionally toys were separated by gender-based bias with “girl” aisles pink typically and containing dolls, and “boy” aisles could be seen decorated in blue art and containing toys like trucks. There is a shift being made for how toys are organized. Now, the toys are being displayed by brands or toy types, with “Marvel” and “Disney Princess” sections to the traditionally other type of organization.

In 2021, Assembly member Evan Low, D-Cupertino, spoke about authoring Assembly Bill 1084 and said, “We need to stop stigmatizing what’s acceptable for certain genders and just let kids be kids.”

Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center in El Centro expressed a similar thought as Low. “Kids have always played with what they want. Kids just want to play,” she said.

“If you set a child in front of the toy aisle they are going to pick what they want, not based on a gender stereotype,” Diaz said.

She expressed a concern that this change may have more of a negative impact than a positive change in the community. She was interested to know where this need for legislative change came from.

“I am just curious to know what proof is there that children were hurt by the previous method of displaying toys,” Diaz said. “Not all progress is good and beneficial.”

Diaz recalled how divisive the community was when Target made a statement and received public backlash during Pride Month earlier this year.

“Only time will tell, but if the families are happy, that’s good,” she said.

A Lowrider Renaissance in 2024?

Assembly Bill 436, drafted by Assembly member David Alvarez, D-Chula Vista, will reverse laws that were in place banning cars below certain heights, and with tires below a specific size. Essentially, it makes “cruising” with lowriders legal in California, not really something that Imperial County has struggled against.

Joel Gonzalez, Brawley resident and treasurer of La Gente Car Club of Imperial Valley, has been involved in the car club life for more than 20 years. “Lowriders and cruising cars have been around for decades, and the laws against them, too,” he said.

Although it’s not really an issue for the Imperial Valley, another new law in California for 2024 makes cruising legal where it once was not — believe it or not. Shown is La Gente Car Club treasurer Joel Gonzalez’s lowrider on display at one of the many car shows he’s attended over the last 20-plus years. Assembly Bill 436 brings cruising out of the dark, something it never was in the Valley. | PHOTO COURTESY OF JOEL GONZALEZ

“Car clubs used to have a stereotype of the persona that were the members, but it’s not like that anymore, and members now come from a wide range of backgrounds,” Gonzalez said. “They come together to celebrate their mutual love of classic cars.”

In big city communities, car clubs have been negatively looked down on, and Gonzalez knows clubs in various cities, including the Oxnard and Los Angeles areas that have all been negatively affected by the previous ban on cruising. Car clubs are still big for the Latino culture, and the clubs from across the state will be able to cruise safer. “The bigger communities will definitely feel the positive effects of this new law,” Gonzalez added.

“Our local car clubs are fortunate to have a positive relationship with the local police, and even have members that were law enforcement officers in the club,” Gonzalez continued. “Regardless, the new law is one to be celebrated.”