Community Health Plan of IV Now to Cover Medi-Cal Enrollees

IMPERIAL — Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley will serve the Medi-Cal enrollees of the Imperial Valley starting Jan. 1, which includes enrollees previously served by California Health & Wellness and Molina Healthcare, according to a press release.

Community Health Plan of Imperial Valley is an organization initiated by the Imperial County Local Health Authority. It was deemed important by the Imperial County Local Health Authority to have local ownership, governance and oversight to represent local Medi-Cal enrollees, according to the press release.



“We look forward to this new journey caring for some of the Imperial Valley’s most vulnerable residents and are confident that we’ll be able to provide high-quality health care services for our Medi-Cal enrollees” CHPIV Chief Executive Officer Larry Lewis said in the press release. “We are working to ensure a seamless transition for all enrollees while maintaining access to quality services for the community we now serve.”



Community Health Plan of IV was organized by the Local Health Authority after the decision was made to move from a two-plan county model to a locally run initiative. CHPIV works with both community residents and stakeholders in the public and private sectors to:

Advance opportunities for improved health and access to comprehensive healthcare services;

Promote the long-term viability of safety net providers;

Increase prevention, education, and early intervention services; and

Partner with Medi-Cal managed care plans to monitor and improve the local healthcare system.



This transfer to Community Health Plan of IV will affect about 105,000 Medi-Cal enrollees across Imperial County and is part of the estimated 1.2 million Californians who are shifting their healthcare coverage entering 2024.

Medi-Cal provides free or low-cost medical care coverage to individuals and families in California with limited income and resources. There are many factors that contribute to whether a person or family is eligible for Medi-Cal, including household size, household income and age, according to the press release.

For more information regarding programs and benefits, visit www.BenefitsCal.com or call CHPIV Member Services at 1-833-236-4141 (TTY: 711).

To learn more about CHPIV, visit www.chpiv.org