Brawley Man on Motorized Bike Killed in Collision on Highway 86

IMPERIAL — A Brawley man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while riding his motorized bicycle north of Imperial on Wednesday evening, Dec. 27, according to Imperial police.

Raymond Rosenbaum, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 86 south of Ralph Road, according to Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield.

The call initially came in around 5:20 p.m. as a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus motorcycle, Sheffield said, and when officers arrived they found an unresponsive adult male lying near the No. 1 lane. Officers tried to save Rosenbaum’s life, police reported, but he was later declared deceased at the scene by Imperial County fire personnel.

Rosenbaum was riding the motorized bicycle northbound on Highway 86 when he was struck by a Ford F-150. The driver of the F-150, who was not injured, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigators, according to the Imperial Police Department press release.

The investigation is ongoing and the department will release more information as it becomes available. Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Imperial Police Department at 760-355-4327.