Elderly Man Dies at Site of Holtville-area Fire

HOLTVILLE — An elderly man died at the site of a structure fire on Hunt Road just several yards south of Interstate 8 not far from the Holtville Hot Springs late Tuesday night, Dec. 26.

Coroner’s Office officials said the man’s death was accidental and no investigators were called to the scene, but that no name has been released yet. It also was not available whether the man’s death was a direct result of the fire, that is, smoke inhalation or burn injuries. No cause of death was given by coroner’s officials.

Around 8:50 p.m., a structure fire was reported at 3050 Hunt Road, where an older male victim was found inside the address unresponsive.

Seven fire engines were called out to battle the late-night blaze being investigated by the Imperial County Fire Department. It wasn’t known how the fire started but the fire destroyed a trailer that had an add-on connected to it, according to Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva.

There were apparently a few people at the site, and one man who was being interviewed about the fire ended up being arrested for a warrant: 61-year-old Mark Rivera, who was arrested on a $50,000 felony bench warrant.

No other information was available.