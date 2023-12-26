Ring Fete Honors Bulldog Baseball’s Historic Season

CALEXICO — Calexico High School’s baseball team made school history this year when it became the first-ever to bring home a CIF-San Diego Section crown, topping off what had already been a rich tradition of Bulldog baseball.

Calexico’s 2023 baseball team won the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV championship back on May 27 by defeating the Bishop’s School Knights of San Diego, 12-4, at Triton Stadium on the campus of University of California San Diego.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, members of the Bulldogs squad and coaching staff, team parents and school officials gathered for the ceremonial presentation of the team’s CIF championship rings.

“We had a lot of support from the community, which helped. The program over the last handful of years has been getting progressively better and that is something we preach, get a little better every day, and it kind of came full circle and we were able to come out on top,” Calexico head coach Ricky Guzman said.

Calexico High baseball team head coach Ricky Guzman (center, facing back) addresses his players, their parents and school officials during their CIF-San Diego Section championship trophy and ring presentation on Dec. 20 in Varner Gymnasium on the campus of Calexico High. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Coach Guzman has been at the helm of the Bulldogs baseball team for more than 11 years. He took over and did the things he knew would make his teams successful on and off the field, not succumbing to the off-field pressures that come with being the man in charge, he said.

The team bought into Guzman’s leadership and followed him to unprecedented heights for the program.

“It felt very special to win this championship since it was the first one in school history, especially with this group of guys. This coming year we’re going to compete, we are still going to work hard, and we are going to try to do our best this year again,” junior third baseman Derrick Carrillo said of looking to repeat the team’s success.

The 2023 Calexico High School baseball team’s CIF-San Diego Section championship trophy is shown. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

After a quick 7-1 start to this year’s championship season, things were rolling until a few injuries and setbacks left the team with a 9-8 record. The squad recouped and went on to win eight of its next 11 games en route to winning the CIF championship.

“We had a lot of guys chip in. We were very streaky, we dealt with some injuries midway through the year, but we never put our chips on the table until we got to the playoffs. Just because we knew the big picture, the end goal was still a possibility. We got hot at the right time and when everyone was healthy, we were a tough team to beat,” Guzman said.

Coach also recognized his assistant coaches, Henry Beltran — who if you know Calexico baseball, you know Coach Beltran — Steve Torres, who is also a staple of the Calexico High program, and Jesse Torres, the quiet but effective member of the staff.

“This whole thing is another level, winning the whole San Diego Section. A lot of teams from San Diego put the (Imperial) Valley down, and for the Valley to go in and win it says a lot about our programs,” Torres said.

“It feels great to win a championship, but it is mostly for the kids. They deserved it, they earned it, they wanted it, and they went out and got it. It is good for them, and it is good for the school. It’s good for the school because that is our very first championship in baseball,” Beltran said. “Ricky is showing them really good. He is a great coach.”

As the ring ceremony began, the pride and camaraderie could be seen among the players and coaches. There were big smiles, all were at attention and ready to get that piece of jewelry that shows what they all accomplished together. There were high fives and hugs from everyone.

Parents were there to witness their children receive such a gift that took not only the players’ dedication but the commitment of the parents themselves to make sure their children were able to attain this goal. It was a family affair that they could all enjoy.

“I felt happy to be with all my friends and end the season healthy and with a championship,” said junior shortstop Randy Baez.

“I am excited to see the pieces that are left to see how they are going to compete. I want them to understand that if you get a little better every day, that will grow bigger dividends at the end than some ring or banner,” Coach Guzman said. “You’ll never get that feeling back after bouncing on that mound for about 30 seconds after the win. You just got to remember that feeling, that is what it is about, that feeling will never be replaced.”