Board of Supervisors OK 5-year Imperial County Strategic Plan

EL CENTRO — The 2023 five-year Imperial County Strategic Plan was formally submitted to the Board of Supervisors by County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa on Tuesday, Dec. 19. It’s only the second strategic plan ever submitted to the county and was approved unanimously.

The strategic plan is the culmination of a yearlong collaborative effort put together with the assistance of Reliance Public Relations, whose founding partner, Bill Gay, presented the plan to the county board. Department heads and county staff held workshops that focused on specific goals pertinent to the county, all put together to ensure comprehensive transparency.

The emphasis on community input was a priority set by the Board of Supervisors. Business and civic groups and regional organizations also participated in the process.

“This has been a long process. We want to make sure that we have to find goals and objectives that we can work to accomplish and meet. I credit that we took the proper time to get this process done the right way,” said Figueroa, who had been through this process with Reliance as city manager of Calexico.

The plan is structured around five goals. Each goal has specific strategies, department projects and implementation plans. The goals are:

1. Leadership, collaboration and quality of life.

2. Improve regional mobility

3. Better customer service

4. Fiscal sustainability and efficiencies

5. Jobs and economic development

Changes and challenges were a constant for Imperial County’s strategic plan, for instance, such as issues around Lithium Valley and the permitting of EnergySource’s lithium extraction facility near the Salton Sea. The governor’s executive order that will end the sale of combustion engines in the state by 2035, which will have a tremendous impact on the county’s fleet and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Those changes and challenges will be met head on, according to Bill Gay.

Bill Gay, founding partner of Reliance Public Relations, presents the 2023 five-year Strategic Plan to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 19. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“Our technology is aging out,” “The world is passing us by without better systems,” “Housing — need affordable houses” were some of the public’s comments presented during the process to build the strategic plan.

These and other changes come as the county administration and local communities continue to reel from employment and social issues put out by the pandemic, according to the text of the strategic plan.

Working mission and vision statements were presented with the hope of better outcomes, according to the county.

The mission statement: “Work collaboratively to sustain fiscal integrity, instill community pride and support continuous improvements to provide high quality, efficient services to residents, businesses and visitors.”

And the vision statement: “To foster a flourishing economy and facilitate opportunities for residents, workers, and recreational enthusiasts, while honoring the diversity of the population, the distinctive characteristics of the region, and the county agricultural legacy.”

According to the strategic plan and the county, outcomes that are hoped for with the strategic plan is that Imperial County will be inclusive, unified and engaged. Also, the hope of fostering safe communities and the hope for prosperity for all by leading regional economic development, job creations and economic sustainability and coordination with existing local city and community efforts.

Some of the strategies implemented for the outcomes, according to the plan, are:

1. Put people first by improving county services and efficiency

2. Support initiatives to encourage civic engagement and voting

3. Advocate at the federal, state, and local levels for a greater share of state funding for roads, bridges, and transit in Imperial County

4. Provide ongoing customer service training for county employees

5. Identify and implement necessary efficiency improvements to reduce costs and improve services

6. Implement the lithium workforce and infrastructure plan

Niland Fire Travel Travels

The council is looking to find a better use for the 33 travel trailers donated by the California Department of Social Services that were used to assist and provide temporary housing to families in Niland that were affected by the June 2020 fire that destroyed a large area of the township.

The CEO’s office asked the Department of Public Works to assist in disposing of the unoccupied trailers through donations to local public agencies. The reallocation of the trailers will be based on need. However, if there are no interested agencies, a request to the Board of Supervisors at a later date will be made to dispose of the trailers through auction.

Salton City Road Rehabilitation

The discussion and action regarding adopting plans and specifications for various road rehabilitation in Salton City was requested by John Gay, director of Public Works.

The project plans for work to be done that consists of grinding a layer of existing pavement, crack seal, leveling course and tack coat, topped with two inches of asphalt concrete, paint striping and signage.

The estimated construction cost is about $2.9 million and the department would be sending notices inviting formal bids to the required construction trade journals and be using the formal bid procedures, according to John Gay.