Yuletide Blessings Come for Holtville’s Sonrisa Veterans

HOLTVILLE — Christmas came early at the Sonrisa Villa assisted living facility in Holtville as members of the American Legion auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 came bearing gifts for their adopted veterans once again for the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Holtville auxiliary has made a tradition over the years of stopping by to provide care and support to veterans in the facility. Working together throughout the year to bring the veterans gifts and necessities, Unit 138 proudly fulfills its primary duties as auxiliary members by supporting the veterans.

“The entire goal of the women’s auxiliary is to support veterans, so that’s what we do,” Karen Gibbs, auxiliary Unit 138 president explained.

Bringing gifts is just one of the many ways the organization shows its appreciation and care to the elderly veterans in town. Gibbs gave further insight. “We’ve been coming here a long time, so we already know who is here. We do every holiday, though not just Christmas. We come for Easter, Valentine’s, Halloween, all of them, and their birthdays, too,” she said.

Helen Wilson (standing, from left) and Karen Gibbs smile with US Navy veteran Eddie Bentley who caught up with his American Legion auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 friends over pizza and Christmas gifts on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16 at Sonrisa Villa assisted living facility in Holtville. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“There’s so many (veterans) now, that we decided we’re each just going to take one,” Gibbs added of the auxiliary members.

Together, the auxiliary brought gifts of comfortable clothes like sweatpants, fresh socks, blankets and a solid sole slipper for all. They were also given pizza and candy bags that were so large only Santa’s velvet Christmas toy sack on his sleigh could rival it.

Edgar Penamon, the newest veteran at Sonrisa, was happy to accept a Christmas gift from the auxiliary ladies. Originally from Cleveland, Penamon joined the U.S. Marine Corps and made his way to the East Coast when he became stationed at Camp Pendleton Base in Oceanside.

As the newest veteran citizen at the facility, Penamon was surprised by all the goodies the ladies brought on Saturday. Tearing into his fresh pizza lunch treat, he chatted with some of the auxiliary members and ended up making an important connection for his veteran needs.

“He was looking for transportation to his (Veterans Administration doctors) appointment in San Diego, and needs to get a hotel voucher,” auxiliary member Helen Wilson explained after speaking with Penamon.

These are some of the real issues that veterans face as they age. Getting out of the service, and becoming elderly, these vets have needs and and the women help fulfill their auxiliary duties by providing that care.

Giving back to the elderly veterans is personal for many of the auxiliary members. “We don’t want them to be forgotten. I don’t want my grandson or my husband to ever be forgotten,” Frances McDonald shared with the Holtville Tribune as she helped Sonrisa resident William Wallace admire his Christmas presents.

“I really needed this,” Wallace said gratefully, opening his gift and seeing the slippers.

After handing out their gifts to their designated adopted veteran, the women enjoyed brief conversations. One of the chattiest veterans was a rowdy gentleman named Eddie Bentley, who served in the Navy as a corpsman during his seven-year enlistment.

The Tribune sat down to talk to him about his time in the service briefly. “The Navy supplies medical care for Marines,” Bentley started.

“I was a medic who went to school independently, we had a lot more training than the other guys,” he said.

When asked about the range of medical procedures he learned to do, there was no limit. “You name it, we could do it,” he said with a chuckle.

“When you’re on a ship in the ocean, we were all you’ve got,” he said.

American Legion auxiliary Bradley Keffer Unit 138 member Frances McDonald (right) shows her adopted veteran, William Wallace, the handmade small blanket she made to keep his legs warm this winter season, among other gifts, including sweatpants, slippers, and lots of sweets, she got for him on Saturday, Dec. 16. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Merry Christmas to All

The auxiliary not only gave attention to the veterans this holiday season, though. “We always give the rest of them sweet treats, but we wanted to do something extra this time,” the auxiliary’s Wilson said.

“We wanted to bring Christmas to everyone, because sometimes the rest of them start to feel left out and upset,” she commented.

Wilson spent many hours making miniature stockings full of candies and sweet treats to pass out to everyone in the dining hall. It was a touching moment to see the faces in the room light up that perhaps felt left out of the holiday festivities Saturday. “They are just so appreciative,” she added after handing everything out with her auxiliary peers.

Denise Kilgore, Charlotte Clunn and Arianna Salazar were among the volunteers for the auxiliary handing out cookies and Rice Krispie treats to everybody they could find in the dining hall. The ladies purchased so many sweets that they ended up rounding the hall twice before running out of snacks for all.

None of the veterans asked for much, but many of their wish lists included food and snack items. One auxiliary member, Molly Estrada, said, “My vet was so funny. His list was short. No. 1 was chocolate, and No. 2 was pizza.”