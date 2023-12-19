EV Charging Station Breaks Ground at Calexico Park

CALEXICO — Rockwood Plaza Park, at the corner of East Fifth Street and Mary Avenue, will be the first site in Imperial County to have a state-of-the-art electric vehicle charging station in a public area.

The four fast direct current (DC) EV chargers are part of a public-nonprofit partnership between the city of Calexico and Brawley-based environmental justice organization, Comite Civico del Valle Inc. as part of the nonprofit’s grant-funded EV40 project, which has the goal to install 40 public chargers around the Imperial Valley.

On Monday morning, Dec. 18, officials with the city of Calexico, Comite Civico and invited guests, including Patty Monahan of the California Energy Commission, gathered at the site where the fast chargers will be located for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the first of the 40 EV chargers.

“We’re very excited for the Imperial Valley in general, but obviously Calexico will be the first out of the five sites that we’re trying to assist with EV equity and these four chargers. There will be four stations that charge to 80 percent (battery capacity) between 10 and 15 minutes; it’s a 180-kilowatt station,” said Jose Flores, research and advocacy specialist with Comite who has worked closely on the EV40 program since its inception. “Some of the comparisons we got from the IID is that these four stations will be pulling the similar power that a Super Walmart does, so it’s a lot of energy.”

Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña says a few words during groundbreaking ceremonies for an electric vehicle charging station at Rockwood Plaza Park in Calexico on Monday morning, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

A handful of local officials as well as state leaders and organized labor partners were on hand to answer questions and pitch shovels full of dirt in honor of the groundbreaking. Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren, Comite Civico Executive Director Luis Olmedo, CEC’s Monahan, Danny Machain of IBEW 569 and Patrick Dexter of United Auto Workers were ready with their hard hats on.

“I am very excited. It comes with the little micro mobility center that I see high potential for student usage. The solar shade is perfect, when people take a break to charge their vehicle for a good 20 minutes there’s a restroom right here that we are rehabilitating, it’s a park, it all just goes very well together,” Ureña said of the station. “The transformer upgrade is going to be perfect for this location because that transformer upgrade will benefit the fire station, the police station and City Hall for any kind of expansion.”

Comite Civico launched the Lithium Valley EV Charger Equity Initiative and is bearing the brunt of the cost for the EV infrastructure. The initiative is a community-owned nonprofit model aimed at installing and operating an EV station network in the Imperial Valley.

The cost of the chargers to CCV is $360,000, plus $60,000 for the switch gears, $20,000 for engineering plans and about $300,000 for construction. CCV also has switched the meters and Calexico will not have to pay any electricity bills on the chargers.

While the California Energy Commission’s California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project provides funding for installing publicly available EV charging stations, the current design of the program is not fully reaching disadvantaged communities residing in rural regions of the state. According to Commissioner Monahan, there is no comparable EV business model anywhere in the state.

Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren looks on during groundbreaking ceremonies for an electric vehicle charging station at Rockwood Plaza Park in Calexico on Monday morning, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“The Energy Commission thought we were providing sufficient funding for projects to get off the ground. Luis Olmedo and his team has really taught us that it is hard in certain parts of the state to get these chargers in the ground. It is a lot more expensive than anybody thought, and you know as a result of that we are tailoring new programs to address this because we know it’s going to cost more and it’s really important that everyone has access to the lower costs of transportation,” Monahan said.

“(It’s) much cheaper to drive an electric vehicle than to drive an internal combustion vehicle and we shouldn’t have those vehicles just in the hands of wealthy people. We need to make sure they’re in the hands of community residents here so they can save money on fuel so they can save money on maintenance,” she added.

With a corporate grant from GM for $250,000 and philanthropic support from major state and national environmental funders, Comite has purchased 20 DC fast chargers and is poised to install the next phase of EV charging stations for Imperial County residents.

“We are providing a public service, and this is 99 percent funded by us (Comite), other partners and foundations at the state level with rebates and incentives. We are leveraging a lot of partnerships to make this work and I want them to see this as an exciting opportunity for the future,” said Christian Torres, Comite Civico’s special projects manager. “You know we are called Lithium Valley; we should be able to give people electric vehicles and we cannot use an EV without being able to charge it.”

In August, the California Energy Commission issued a draft staff report assessing California’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The commission projects that by 2030, 7.1 million plug-in electric passenger vehicles will need 1.01 million chargers, including 39,000 direct current fast chargers.

California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan speaks during groundbreaking ceremonies for an electric vehicle charging station in Calexico on Monday morning, Dec. 18. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

“I was super excited that our city is taking on this initiative. I wanted to bring in a few students so they can see the changes that are happening in their community because they are the future. I wanted to show them that change is basically a catalyst for progress,” Keith Fisher, Calexico High’s auto shop teacher who teaches EV technology as well. “Embracing zero emission vehicles it’s not just a shift in technology, it’s a statement of commitment to a sustainable tomorrow.”

“Just the amount of support is phenomenal. The fact that Calexico did everything they could to really make this happen. It takes efficiency in the city to be able to push this along through the permitting process and to be able to have the mission and say I want this in my community. I think that was probably what made it really easy to come here, that commitment that they would be the first city and to follow through with it,” Comite Civico’s Olmedo said.

“We wanted the landscaping and brought in a solar shade and make it multi benefit with the school’s close proximity. Being a civic club, we wanted to make sure that people and students were able to connect to Wi-Fi, to plug in their phones or laptops, you know we really want to be able to bring these amenities that lot of better resourced cities do have,” he said. “Just know my team and partners, we really mobilized to find the funding.”

The project’s first phase, which is the chargers, should be ready in approximately four to six weeks. Phase two of the project, which is the solar shade, would start right after and has no immediate timetable.