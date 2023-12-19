Bulldogs Flex Gaming Muscle at ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Tourney

CALEXICO — “Whoever wins, gets to say they are the best teenage ‘Super Smash Bros.’ player in the Calexico Unified School District!” Mr. Lara shouted, hyping up the students in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium on Saturday, Dec 16.

A history teacher at Calexico High School and founder of the school’s eSports team this year, Andrew Lara announced excitedly for the students as they battled one-on-one for bragging rights at the first-ever eSports “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament.

Saturday’s tourney was what the district hopes will be the first of many for the Imperial Valley. Lara shared that he, along with the other Calexico High eSports team coaches, Erick Peraza and Andrew Alvarez, have diligently been working with the NASEFXCIF — Network of Academic and Scholastic eSports Federations X California Interscholastic Federation — to build a team to compete in the eSports Initiative regular season starting Jan. 15.

This spring semester will mark the first time that Calexico High School students will have the opportunity to compete in an assortment of games for the state competition, besides that played Saturday, including other popular titles like “League of Legends,” “Rocket League,” “NBA2K24” and “Madden NFL 24.”

With 40 participants signed up, Varner Gymnasium was full of prospective champions and fans all around. Nearly half of the crowd were middle school participants from Enrique Camarena and William Moreno junior high schools in Calexico, while the rest hailed from Aurora and Calexico high schools.

Calexico High School eSports team members, coach Andrew Lara (back right) and SPARKS support staff pose with the top eight players in the first-ever “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament that took place Saturday, Dec. 16 in Varner Gymnasium at Calexico High. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Gamers Unite!

All day Saturday, the Calexico eSports team was brimming with positive energy, chatting and laughing amongst itself as the members cheered on their peers.

“It was honestly very exciting today, we’ve never done anything like this before,” Calexico High team member and sixth-place finisher Damian Pacheco said with a smile. “I think for it being the first time, it was successful.”

The students were absolutely enthralled by the opportunity to execute one of this generation’s favorite past-times — not only allowed, but encouraged by the adults in the room. Calexico is making moves by breaking down negative online-gamer stereotypes by promoting the gaming culture in an academic sports setting.

Students made posters for all the Calexico Unified School District participating schools in the district’s first-ever eSports tournament. Aurora High School, Calexico High School and Enrique Camarena and William Moreno junior high schools all had students compete in the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

An avid gamer himself, Coach Lara has big dreams for eSports’ growth in Calexico and beyond. Although there are many details to sort out in any sport’s inaugural year, eSports included, the Calexico team plans to hit the ground running. Besides the grassroots efforts to establish the eSports Program for the 2023 school year, he shared the team’s larger vision: “We want to host a league competition with the Imperial Valley schools.”

Lara mentioned that he has already had discussions with Holtville and El Centro’s high schools regarding these possibilities. He thinks it will undoubtedly be a matter of time before all the schools in the Valley will be participating in this new sport. And, he said, further opportunities will arise with collegiate scholarships for these students as the team progresses.

Another eSports team member, Jeanine Diaz, represented the ladies with her efforts in the tournament. Diaz was the stand-alone female in a not-so-surprising fashion for this typically male-dominated activity.

“I would like there to be more girls to play,” she admitted. “I do feel a little alone.”

The Kirby plushie-toting young lady was all smiles at the end with her seventh-place finish, adding gratefully, “I’m OK, though. I have a great team here.”

SPARKing A Connection

Esmeralda Garcia, SPARKS Director of Expanded Learning for the Calexico Unified School District, was at the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on Saturday representing SPARKS and cheering on the gamers in action.

The SPARKS program does it all. Its scope of work includes athletic sports, arts, STEM learning, as well as a multitude of other activities for all ages of students in the Calexico school district. “We focus on bringing things to the community that you see in big cities but (that) are a slow trickle to our local community,” she explained of the SPARKS program.

Garcia’s team previously purchased televisions and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles to provide students at all of the Calexico schools with the necessary electronics to be able to pursue gaming in a deeper role. “We’re just here to support the kids and the teachers in these community events,” she said.

The audience of middle and high school students all had their eyes glued to the screens as the final rounds were underway of the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament in Varner Gym at Calexico High School on Saturday, Dec. 16. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Coach Lara paired up with the district’s SPARKS after-school program to make this fantastical dream a reality. “We provided the location, the rules, and SPARKS provided the resources, the food, and the manpower,” he said, giving credit to the program that helped.

“For our first event it’s a fortuitous collaboration with SPARKS,” he expressed.

Saturday marked the first semester games, and the CHS eSports team hopes to have a second round of district-wide competition in the spring semester. (CUSD– start practicing!)

“This is something these kids put a lot of time into, putting in hours every day, even years of work. And I want to reward their hard work and give them opportunities to win championships,” Lara said earnestly.

3, 2, 1, Battle!

Trophies for the top three winners at the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament were on display on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Calexico High School. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Just like in any other sports competition, the rules of Saturday’s tournament included things like, “Respect the equipment,” and a request to, “shake or fist bump your opponent as a symbol of respect.”

“The whole goal is to have fun, make friends and connections, and ultimately, get better at the games,” Coach Lara shared before the semi-final round began.

Indeed, students had multiple opportunities to finesse their battle skills in the tournament. After determining the finalists, students took turns playing on the projector screen and dueled it out for three matches. Eliminated students took their seats and cheered on the contenders for the championship, waving their glow-in-the-dark foam batons while kids battled on screen with their preferred fighter.

Some 19 middle schoolers were in the competition, with two bold students landing in the top-10 ranking overall. Youngster Paul Guevara took 10th place, while ninth place went to his peer, Emiliano Carvajal.

The rest of the top 10 were all high schoolers and placed as follows:

8th place-Gerry Sandoval

7th place-Jeanine Diaz

6th place-Damian Pacheco

5th place-Adrian Lopez

4th place-Joseph Martinez

3rd place-Hector Murrillo

2nd place-Axel Guzman

1st place-Angel Velasco

The top 10 contestants received a medal for their valiant efforts, while the top-three winners came out with trophies and gaming-related prizes like a Nintendo Switch case and a fanny pack, including the coveted grand prize of a brand new gaming chair.