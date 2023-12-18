According to the State Auditor, as of 2021, more than 370 California water systems serving 920,000 people are classified as failing water systems because they exceeded the maximum contaminant levels for safe drinking water — 67 percent of which serve disadvantaged communities. Another 432 water systems serving more than 1 million people are at risk of failing, according to a 2022 report.

In stark contrast, at Golden State Water we believe access to clean and reliable drinking water is a fundamental right for everyone and that our customers should never think twice about the quality of water coming from their taps. Over the past five years, this commitment was reflected in $7.6 million invested in crucial capital projects and infrastructure maintenance for Calipatria and Niland customers.

For 2025-27, Golden State Water proposes a substantially larger investment of over $15.4 million in a broad range of initiatives, including water distribution projects, structural enhancements to reservoirs vital for local water supply, upgrades to water treatment facilities, installation of new treatment and solar generation equipment, and the replacement of aging water mains and safety equipment. Most of this investment will be directed toward the Holabird Water Treatment Plant, which serves the entire water system.

These investments are proactive measures to prevent the repercussions of delaying infrastructure replacement and mitigating the risk of disruptions in water treatment and delivery. For Golden State Water, deferring essential improvements while operational costs rise is not an acceptable alternative in fulfilling its commitment to meeting the community’s present and future water needs.

While the rate-making process may be unfamiliar to some, it is designed to be transparent and open to customer feedback. As a state-regulated utility, Golden State Water is obligated to file a General Rate Case (GRC) application with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) every three years. The CPUC, through an extensive review facilitated by the Public Advocates Office, ensures that rates reflect the total cost of water service provision, infrastructure maintenance, and necessary system improvements, all while adhering to the state’s climate goals and considering external factors impacting rates.

Acknowledging that rate increases can pose challenges for some customers, Golden State Water strives to minimize costs without compromising water quality and customer service. Unit costs are reduced by consolidating Calipatria’s rate-making area with other water systems served by Golden State Water, allowing us to spread the costs of maintaining and improving a small water system that serves approximately 1,100 customers to larger water systems that provide service to thousands more. Essentially, customers in other communities are helping keep Calipatria’s drinking water safe. The State Water Resources Control Board has recognized that consolidating small systems with larger systems is an effective approach to meeting water quality regulations and achieving high levels of service for all customers, regardless of system size and location. Golden State Water also provides a monthly credit to qualified low-income customers, which can be found at www.gswater.com.

Given our proactive approach to maintaining, operating and improving our water systems, our customers can be rest assured that their monthly rates contribute directly to the safety and reliability of their local water system, upholding the essential right of every Californian to access safe, clean, and affordable water, regardless of their zip code.

For more information on the proposed 2025-27 General Rate Case, please visit www.gswater.com/2025-27rates.

Ben Lewis is general manager of Golden State Water Co.