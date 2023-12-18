Goin’ Hawg Wild for Betty Jo McNeece Home

ABATE 38 Vice President Rocio Green (from left), Betty Jo McNeece and Peggy Price, main coordinator of the ABATE 38 Imperial Valley Los Niños Toy Run, take a photo together at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro on Saturday morning, Dec. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ABATE 38

EL CENTRO — Around 60 bikers from groups all over the region took part in a holiday tradition meant to bring smiles year-round to the children of the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home and raise funds for other child charities.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 16, ABATE 38 motorcycle club held its annual Imperial Valley Los Niños Toy Run, where participants filled the bed of an Ford F-150 pickup with toys and headed down the highway, motorcycle engines rumbling, to the receiving home south of El Centro.

“Betty Jo McNeece addressed the bikers gathered at the center, saying that we’re the most consistent and dedicated group for supporting this event for 33 years,” said Ed Aranda, president of ABATE 38. “For me, as president, it was a beautiful day to give back to the community.”

“At the end of the day, anything you do to handle God’s business in helping his children is always a blessing for us, too. This is a beautiful way to give back and serve,” ABATE 38 Vice President Rocio Green said. “ABATE and IVMOTO is more than a motorcycle riding group. We are bikers who bring other bikers together in unity to help serve in our communities. We want to show the next generation of bikers that we are stronger and have more outreach to bless more people when we work together.”

Formerly coordinated by Robert Brown and his wife, retired Imperial County Social Services Director Peggy Price was this year’s main toy run coordinator, Green said. As social services head, the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home was under Price’s department.

“We all help out, but (Price) is like the ambassador to this event. She actually used to ride, too,” Green added.

Although many of the children in the receiving home are there for a short amount of time — the goal of the family courts is reunification — the toys collected in the Los Niños Toy Run are for the enjoyment of children in the facility at different periods throughout the year.

There was also cash proceeds that were earned from entry fees (cost was $10 and unwrapped toy) and an auction. ABATE 38 made out a check from those proceeds to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial County in the amount of $2,000 and additional gift cards were left at Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home, according to Green.

A local motorcyclist wears this year’s T-shirt for the ABATE 38 Imperial Valley Los Niños Toy Run that will head to the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro on Saturday morning, Dec. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ABATE 38

After the auction, there was a procession of motorcycles lined up behind Santa that went down Fourth Street, turned left on State Street all the way to Eighth Street, made another left followed that all the way to the Betty Jo McNeece home. After the bikers left the receiving home, they went to the Eagles Lodge for lunch.

ABATE 38 wanted to recognize major sponsors Innercare, Los Vigilantes, Sun Community Federal Credit Union, Jordan Central Implements, Greens Jewelry, El Centro Motors, Alford Distributing, Bobby’s Territorial Harley-Davidson, Imperial Olive Mill, Peggy Price, Patty Torres, both El Centro and Imperial AutoZone stores, El Zarape Restaurant, Costco, Cilantros and Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program.