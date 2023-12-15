GUEST COLUMN: A Call to Protect Our Heritage

BRAWLEY — When it comes to cultural and community traditions in Imperial Valley, few events hold as much significance as the Cattle Call Rodeo in our city of Brawley. The rodeo is not just an event, it is a symbol of our shared heritage.

That’s why the recent decision by the Los Angeles City Council to move forward with banning rodeos strikes a chord of deep concern, although exemptions were made for cultural events; in Brawley, the annual Cattle Call Rodeo is our culture and a vibrant expression of our identity. It is a tradition that intertwines the spirited legacy of cowboys, cowgirls, vaqueros and vaqueras and brings together thousands of friends and families from across our valley.

This is why the action by the LA City Council to ban rodeos sets a worrying precedent. It’s a path that could lead to the erasure of this cherished tradition, and this isn’t just speculation. This movement has been quietly gaining momentum as other California cities such as San Francisco, Pasadena, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Chino Hills have all adopted similar bans. Upon first glance, these decisions might seem far away and trivial, but the political implications of such decisions pose a real threat to the cultural fabric and livelihoods of communities like ours.

It’s not hard to imagine a local official from one of these jurisdictions, influenced by anti-rodeo sentiments, climbing the political ladder to a state level. We’ve seen it play out before. Suddenly, a local ordinance could become a statewide ban, stripping us of our voice in preserving our local traditions. If that happens, the decision is then taken out of our hands, leaving us powerless at a time when we should have been at the forefront, fighting to preserve a pivotal aspect of our heritage.

Therefore, this situation is not just a challenge, but an opportunity. The city of Brawley and Rodeo Committee have a chance, albeit a responsibility, to reach out to those in Los Angeles and across California who feel alienated by these decisions. Let us invite them to experience the Cattle Call Rodeo, to see how a rodeo can embody respect, dignity and high animal welfare standards. This is our chance to show that the true spirit of rodeo goes beyond the criticisms levied against it.

Because, at its core, rodeo is a celebration of skill, bravery and a rich cultural legacy, blending multiple traditions into a unifying communal experience. It symbolizes community pride, historical continuity and the bond between humans and animals. Our rodeo is more than the thrill of the chase or skill of the lasso, it is an expression of our culture and testament to our values.

It is also crucial to recognize that one can simultaneously advocate for improved practices in rodeo and animal welfare and not support an outright ban. I agree with those who champion better treatment of animals and participants in these events, but to banish the rodeo entirely is to discard an essential part of a community’s culture and history. This is not a call for unregulated and unchecked traditions, but for a balanced approach that respects our heritage and welfare of our animals.

Ultimately, our path must be one of active engagement. We cannot just observe from the sidelines, worrying about potential threats to our small-town customs. Let us stand united in defense of our rodeo, for it is more than an event, but the very essence of who we are. Above all, we must champion our traditions, educate those who misunderstand and showcase the responsible, humane and culturally significant nature of Brawley’s Cattle Call Rodeo.

Gil Rebollar is a lifelong Brawley resident and currently serves on the Brawley City Council and Southern California Association of Governments Regional Council. He previously served on the Brawley Elementary School District and California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly.