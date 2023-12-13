THC Gets Some TLC As Imperial County Revamps Policy

EL CENTRO — Last year’s Assembly Bill 2188, which takes effect Jan. 1, prohibits employers from engaging in any adverse employment action against employees for off-duty cannabis use. That includes preventing the hiring of, terminating or otherwise penalizing of a person for cannabis use away from the workplace.

To coincide with the amendment to the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, which prohibits various forms of workplace discrimination, Imperial County Human Resources and Risk Management Director Rodolfo Aguayo went before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 12., to ask for an amendment to the county’s drug and alcohol policy so the county would be in compliance AB 2188.

To conform, Aguayo said, employee applicants would not be tested for non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites.

“Currently, the testing that is being done does not identify non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites, which does not indicate an impairment, only that an individual has consumed cannabis in the last few weeks,” Aguayo said. “Therefore, beginning in January 2024, the county will replace the current test with one that only detects THC.”

Non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites are “the components that are stored in the body after the THC is metabolized and simply indicate that marijuana has been consumed sometime in the last few weeks,” according to California Labor Law & Employment Blog. THC is tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive component of cannabis.

“How can you test for impairment with marijuana?” asked District 5 county Supervisor John Hawk.

“It will not show impairment, it will show closer to the window of impairment. Saliva testing will only show marijuana use up to 12 hours. So, you would only get a 12-hour detection window as opposed to a 30-day window that we have been so used to,” said Kevin Odenbaugh, president of Forensic Drug Testing Services that does drug testing for Imperial County.

Kevin Odenbaugh, president of Forensic Drug Testing Services that does drug testing for Imperial County, speaks to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 12, about testing procedures under Assembly Bill 2188. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

This change will not apply to employees’ who are commercial vehicle drivers that fall under Title 9 and state Department of Transportation employees who will continue to be tested in accordance with the Federal Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act, which includes testing for non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites. Testing positive for THC or non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites, employees cannot be penalized but will be required to follow federal regulations by completing the return-to-work process.

“The county does have a reasonable suspicion procedure. If a department head or director notices traits of impairment, they would do an assessment and then we would go, as human resources, also do a checklist and send them to Kevin’s office,” Aguayo said.

The motion carried with two yes votes from Supervisors Jesus Escobar and Michael Kelley and one abstention from Supervisor Hawk. Supervisors Ryan Kelley and Luis Plancarte were absent.

“I’d like to see more. I think there’s a steady slide in the marijuana issue that, first of all. We want to get it legalized and then make it more palatable for people to use it. I don’t know that the test was definitive enough to say, yes there is absolutely no impairment. I know marijuana stays in your system for a while,” Hawk said. “I would like to see that there is a definitive way to measure no impairment.”

Department Announcements

With the inability to get qualified applicants for the Ocotillo/Seeley seat on the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, the deadline has been extended to Jan. 11, 2024, before 4 p.m. In addition to some similar outreach public service announcements, the county will be doing outreach such as radio, TV, public service announcements, social media, flyers and a postcard mailer, Gil Rebollar, the county’s public information officer, said.

In addition, the county will be on the ground in those communities actively conducting outreach. On Tuesday, the county was out at a vaccination clinic in Seeley with flyers. “We are going to be making one final real hard push till Jan. 11 to get some qualified applicants from Seeley and Ocotillo,” Rebollar said.

Imperial County signage soliciting for a board member for the Imperial Valley Healthcare District for the Seeley/Ocotillo area. No qualified applicants have forced the county to extend the deadline to Jan. 11. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Public Comments

Pete Rodriguez made comments about Wiest Lake, saying it is extremely green. The main problem, he says, is that the county has to fix the pipe that brings the water into the lake.

“I know Mr. Cox was helping with giving some water input but the latest information (he) got from your public works director is that he has to use that water now for his farm,” said Rodriguez.

He said Wiest is an environmentally damaged lake whose problem is not an algae bloom, since the weather has been cooler. “It is sad what has happened to the park, it didn’t happen overnight, it happened over years. Five, seven years it has been terrible looking, and it is sad the way the park looks,” he said.

“I know there is a schedule of maintenance, but it is sad when you know it is not a weather thing, it is actually engineering applying needs to be done, fixed. I ask that you make some improvements because then you can have a very ugly looking lake worse than it was in summer,” Rodriguez said.