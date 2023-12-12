Slabs Resident Goes from Green Laser to Gun Charges

SLAB CITY — Ol’ Derek Darius Dakara was no stranger to Imperial County sheriff’s deputies, according to one lieutenant. He’s had his fair share of run-ins with the law living off the grid, and that didn’t change late Monday night, Dec. 11.

A lone deputy was on patrol on Coachella Canal Road near Mojo’s Camp in the Slab City area northeast of Niland around 10:30 p.m. when someone — who reportedly turned out to be the 58-year-old Dakara — shined a green laser through the windshield of the patrol vehicle in an attempt to blind the deputy. Using the laser in and of itself is an illegal act, Imperial County sheriff’s Lt. Murad Masad said.

Dakara allegedly shined the laser from his campsite, and when authorities — at some point multiple deputies arrived to provide backup — attempted to contact him, Masad said Dakara allegedly shouted that if deputies got any closer he would blow them away.

Dakara was taken into custody, where he was arrested on suspicion of threatening with a laser scope with the intent to cause fear and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. He was also booked on weapons-related counts, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, the manufacture for sale or possession of a large capacity magazine and the manufacture or import of a short-barrelled rifle.

He was in the Imperial County jail on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with bail set at $20,000.