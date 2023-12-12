CASA Hosts its Inaugural ‘CASA at the Movies’ Event

EL CENTRO — Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial Valley hosted its inaugural “CASA at the Movies” event, granting more than 150 of the Imperial Valley’s foster youths a chance to go to the movies with their families.

During the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 5, more than 150 foster youths and their families gathered at the Movies Imperial to watch the film, “Wish.”

Alex Cardenas (left), executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial Valley, welcomes one of the more than 150 Imperial Valley foster youths and their families to the inaugural “CASA at the Movies” at the Movies Imperial on Tuesday, Dec. 5, where the film, “Wish,” was screened. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CASA

“When it comes to children and foster care, child safety is an absolute priority, but we also provide recreational activities, especially during the Christmas season … we have about 150 kids, we have popcorn, we have candy, we have drinks, we have the Grinch. They’re all here today to celebrate a great event,” Alex Cardenas, executive director of CASA, said in a press release.

For children in foster care, the holidays can be a stressful time, but events like this can grant these children the opportunities that our foster youths lack access to while also providing them with a sense of normalcy that they otherwise might not have.

“Tonight was very important to us because we were finally able to take the kids to the movies and have some real family time,” foster parent Julia Cortez said.

Partnering with CASA to host “CASA at the Movies” was the Imperial County Social Services Department and Soroptimist International of El Centro.

Just a few of the more than 150 Imperial Valley foster youths and their families invited to the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Imperial Valley’s inaugural “CASA at the Movies” at the Movies Imperial on Tuesday, Dec. 5, make their way inside. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CASA

“We want to thank CASA and Soroptimist for joining with us on this. I can’t highlight enough how critical these kinds of events are to the social, emotional and cognitive well-being of foster youth. Family events such as this fosters lifelong connections and supports that they need in our community,” said Paula Llanas, director of Social Services.

“Soroptimists’ role is to give back to the community. Every year we try and do a Christmas project, and we went from doing a dinner for a small family to now we do a big project like this one. The holidays are always centered around the kids because we want to make sure that the community knows we care. Let’s help you make beautiful memories, that’s what that’s what we’re about,” said Ivonne Sotomayor, president of Soroptimist International.