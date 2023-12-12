Calexico Cops Arrest Logan Heights Gangster for Carjacking, More

CALEXICO — A known Logan Heights gang member who led Calexico police on a pursuit and is suspected of committing an armed carjacking several hours earlier was arrested Monday night, Dec. 11 in the 600 block of Paulin Avenue.

Arrested around 9:20 p.m. was Agustin Ontiveros Jr. on suspicion of carjacking, robbery, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger (knife), possession of narcotics for sales, failing to obey a peace officer, and resisting arrest. He was in the Imperial County jail with bail set at $60,000.

Ontiveros’ capture began when a carjacking was reported at 2:30 a.m. in which a victim described two assailants — one armed with a gun — who took his vehicle, shoes and cell phone, according to Calexico police, who determined during the initial phase of the investigation the stolen vehicle was taken to Mexico.

Police were able to successfully identify one of the two suspects — Ontiveros, a 38-year-old member of the Logan Heights gang of the central San Diego area. Calexico police report that Ontiveros has a lengthy criminal record that includes robberies, vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ontiveros was located the same day at 9:14 p.m., police said, and when officers tried to approach,Ontiveros led them on a pursuit. He was apprehended and found in possession of three ounces of what was thought to be cocaine, 9.5 grams of suspected fentanyl and a dirk or dagger, according to police.

Calexico police advise this is an ongoing investigation.