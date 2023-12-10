Parade Lights Up Imperial in Largest Numbers Yet

2023 Imperial Parade of Lights | DELFINO MATUS VIDEO

IMPERIAL — The 2023 Imperial Parade of Lights had its largest-ever number of entries with more than 90 school marching bands, floats, vehicles, political campaigners and equestrian participants, all adorned with twinkling, sparkling Christmas lights.

On Friday night, Dec. 8, Imperial Avenue was lined with lawn chairs, from Fourth to 15th streets, and parade goers in numbers that looked to be in the high hundreds if not close to a thousand people were all ready for the 6 p.m. start time.

The Imperial Police Department cleared the way for the parade’s first entry, Imperial High School’s Pride of Imperial Tiger Marching Band, all adorned in Christmas lights, of course.

“We were super excited for our 2023 Imperial Parade of Lights and were hoping everyone had a fun time at the event. It is a huge festivity for us. We are excited that we are seeing the community really come out and showcase their Christmas spirit,” said Victoria Topete, Imperial recreation coordinator. The parade was put together by the Parks and Recreation Department and hosted by the city.

Local junior Trojan cheerleaders sit atop a gingerbread village float strewn in Christmas lights for Imperial 2023 Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 8. | DELFINO MATUS IMAGE

The city chose long-time Imperial residents and retired teachers, Judy Ralls and Tom Ralls, to be the 2023 Parade of Lights co-grand marshals, and they cruised the parade route bundled up to keep warm in the back of a pickup truck following the Pride of Imperial band on this crisp Friday night.

“It is a great parade, and it is nice to see it at night with all the Christmas lights. We have been coming out here for about five years and it’s great to get out here with the family,” Alicia Serna of El Centro said. “It’s a great thing to have and watch.”

Like angels on horseback, an equestrian entry with lit-up wings makes an impression during the Imperial 2023 Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 8. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

The Parade of Lights has been going on for about 20 years minus the COVID-19 year, according to Topete, recreation coordinator. This community event to celebrate the holidays just keeps growing year after year and the participants keep growing, as well, whether they are parade entries or parade watchers, she said.

“It was really beautiful; it was a beautiful event. Everything was very colorful; the kids had a lot of fun. It was our first time coming out to this event,” Vivian Gutierrez of Brawley said. “We hope to make it to Christmas in a Small Town tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 9).”

“The parade was cool. It was our first year coming to it. We really liked it,” Jesus Vasquez of Imperial said.

The parade had many food vendors to keep parade goers full and warm, and of course no event would be complete without kettle corn. A few vendors were selling light up toys to encourage youths watching to have their own Parade of Lights.

“The lights are what really attracts us to this parade. It is at night and the weather is great. This is a great family event,” said Rene Coronado from Imperial, who sat watching with his family. “This is our second year attending.”

Isaac Arteaga (right) of Calexico enjoys the Parade of Lights in Imperial with family on Friday night, Dec. 8. The RZRs wrapped in lights were his favorite thing of the evening, he said. | DELFINO MATUS PHOTO

Shouts of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” could be heard from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, local car clubs, and off-road clubs. The RZRs were some of the parade’s distinguished entries with many being showcased. Huge agricultural tractors were adorned with many lights making them look larger than life and out of this world.

“This is the fifth year we (have) come to this event. My sisters and my mom brought me,” Isaac Arteaga of Calexico said. “The RZRs are my favorite part of the parade.”

“I have been coming to this event for two years now. We came last year because my oldest daughter was in the parade. We really enjoy all the lights and the creative way they are used,” said Chantel Walker, an El Centro resident.

Finally, Santa Claus closed out the parade riding on one of Imperial’s ladder fire engines and was there to give everyone a “Ho, Ho, Ho,” as the parade came to a close.