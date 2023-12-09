IMPERIAL COUNTY — The close of the Dec. 8 filing period for the March 5 Primary Election has brought a few noteworthy developments, among them the news that the filing period for the 36th Assembly District has been extended until Wednesday, Dec. 13, due to incumbent Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, not yet filing for reelection.

Other developments of note are the local primary races that will prove to be dog fights, such as the bid for the Northend-area Division 4 seat for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, where five candidates are taking on the incumbent, and the election for the Calexico-area Division 4 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, where five total candidates are competing. Both races will surely go to a November runoff.

For those who might not have widely known, the central Imperial Valley-based race for the Division 2 seat for Imperial County Board of Supervisors, which looked to be just two candidates, El Centro Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh and Central Union High School board Trustee Diahna Garcia-Ruiz, has seen a third candidate in business owner Ashley Bertussi. A third person could force the race to a runoff rather than an outright victor being chosen in March with a 50 percent plus one vote.

In the 36th Assembly District, CUHSD Trustee Eric L. Rodriguez announced his candidacy last week and Westmorland nonprofit director Kalin Morse has reportedly been making the rounds introducing himself at events for several weeks. Coachella Valley-based candidates who have filed with the Riverside County Registrar of Voters so far include business owner Jeff Gonzalez, who filed as a Republican, Jose “Joey” Acuña, who filed as a Democrat, and Waymond Fermon, also Democrat. No party affiliations are listed for the Imperial County candidates. Additional candidates — and the incumbent — have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to join the list.

The top candidates from each party will appear in the November runoff.

District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley has had a firm hold on his seat since 2012 and is running for his fourth term on the county board. Educator Yulil Alonso Garza has already been actively running her campaign, but the crowded field that has filed after her and Kelley has been quiet so far: retired state warden Daniel Paramo, political science professor Raul Navarro and business manager Gabriel Contreras.

Javier Gonzalez, who is in his first term as the Division 4 director on IID board, has a tough fight ahead of him on March 5, where he faces businessman Michael Anthony Jeffers, businessman and former Calexico City Council member Joong Kim, retired fire captain and current Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board President Rodolfo “Gitano” Valdez and retired school administrator and former Calexico City Council member Lewis Pacheco.

March 5 will prove decisive in the District 3 race for the Board of Supervisors, where only two candidates are running — community healthcare director Margarita “Peggy” Price and business owner Felipe Irigoyen. Fifty percent plus one takes it. Also, IID Division 2 Director JB Hamby as well as all the Superior Court judges are running unopposed.

CANDIDATES LIST (As of Friday, Dec. 8)