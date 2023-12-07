New River Project Underway After Burrowing Owl Delay

CALEXICO — Although difficult to fully appreciate from a passing car on the Second Street bridge, the work to temporarily divert the fetid waters of the New River as part of the ongoing $48 million Improvement Project is a complicated and massive undertaking.

“To begin with, you have to have a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, and it takes almost a year to get that permit — you have to modify the route of a river, you’re affecting habitat, there has to be mitigation, we have to have a biologist in place,” Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said recently.

While not the most costly part of the build, construction crews are in what is likely the most complicated part of the months-long project, which is creating what amounts to a gravity-fed — as opposed to a motorized pump-driven — well that will suck down the New River water coming from south of the border into a 72-inch pipe and rush it 1.5 miles north, one of the three major components of the New River Improvement project.

During a site inspection of the New River Improvement Project wet well construction, Frank Fiorenza (from left) of Dynamic Consulting Engineers, the construction managers for the city; Guillermo Sillas, Calexico Public Works director; Esperanza Colio Warren, Calexico city manager; and Lily Falomir, Calexico Public Works manager, pose for a photo. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF CALEXICO

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Colio was part of a site inspection with city Public Works and the contracted construction management firm, Dynamic Consulting Engineers, where she got a closer look at the work so far.

Only about 10 percent into the project, Colio Warren told the Calexico Chronicle that after the heavy lifting of this first section is complete, the additional components are expected to come along faster, with completion in mind for mid to late 2024.

Even getting to this point hasn’t been easy for the city, which just started the actual construction in October following a May 26 ribbon-cutting featuring dignitaries, speeches and the like.

“Burrowing owl; they found eggs,” is all Colio Warren had to say. She said the discovery shut down construction for more than four months while biologists studied the site and mitigation took place to ensure no harm came to the owls or their habitat.

So, according to the city manager, on top of the environmental monitoring that has to occur as part of the diversion of the river, the burrowing owl has kept a biologist on site everyday, going headlong into parts of the project excavation first to make sure no habitat is disturbed before allowing work to resume. Plus, there is a biologist in weekly project meetings.

The view upstream shows the existing New River trash screen near the Mexico border. A new automatic trash rack with reinforced concrete lining will be placed within the steel shell piles in the foreground in the coming months. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF CALEXICO

What’s Next?

The $47.9 million New River Improvement Project breaks down into three main components — a concrete-lined, automated trash screen at the border, a tertiary pumpback system that will bring some clean water back to the area that will also act as a water feature and the diversion structure, which is the encasement of the river to the Second Street bridge.

After the well and diversion piece happening now, Colio Warren said the 72-inch pipe will start to be laid as well as the merging of the city’s treatment plant for the clean water component. The trash screen happens at the end of the process.

There likely will be more money needed to complete the project, the city manager indicated.

Part of Wednesday’s site inspection was bringing Public Works officials and others out to see “clay” pipes that run from the city treatment plant to the project site that were apparently damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary in late August and a second major rainstorm in September, Colio Warren said.

“We now need to replace a mile of pipe at $1 million. We need to make our case to the state,” she said.

The state has responded favorably in the past, likely understanding that the New River’s history of being one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America isn’t exactly a calling card for one’s Assembly district.

“Generations of Imperial County residents living alongside our southern border have raised their voices on the urgent New River public health and environmental crisis — efforts that have finally gained momentum thanks to the attention of Gov. Newsom’s administration and the leadership of the California Environmental Protection Agency and Natural Resources Agency,” Assembly member Eduardo Garcia said on May 26 in Calexico. “The groundbreaking of the New River Improvement Project is a community triumph and environmental justice milestone.”