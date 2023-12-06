The new El Centro Criminal Courthouse located on Wake Avenue is shown in phases of construction. The courthouse will be open for business on Jan. 2. The top right image is a rendering of the interior of the courthouse. The remaining three are photos from the California Courts website. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF COURTS.CA.GOV
Home
Community Briefs
In Community BriefsRegional News

El Centro Criminal Courthouse to Open in January

on

EL CENTRO — The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial has announced that the opening of the new El Centro Criminal Courthouse located on Wake Avenue is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2. 

The Superior Court will host a public open house for the community on Monday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. Those interested in touring the building are welcome to attend.

With the opening of the new courthouse comes the closing of the Brawley court effective Dec. 29. Criminal matters currently held in Brawley will move to the new criminal courthouse and infraction matters will be heard at the El Centro Main Courthouse. For further information on calendar changes, please visit the Court’s website at www.imperial.courts.ca.gov or see download below:

See also

Court-Calendar-Changes-with-Opening-of-New-Criminal-Courthouse-12-5-23Download

For more information, contact court administration at 760-482-2250 or admindept@imperial.courts.ca.gov.

MAP COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Previous
Behavioral Health Builds ‘Bridges’ with Imperial County Homeless
Next
Hikers Near Desert Shores Find Remains of Man Missing for 2 Years
More Stories
El Centro Gives Final Approval to Cannabis Ordinance
Calexico to Issue More Retail Cannabis Permits; State Approval Unclear