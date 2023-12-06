El Centro Criminal Courthouse to Open in January

EL CENTRO — The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial has announced that the opening of the new El Centro Criminal Courthouse located on Wake Avenue is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Superior Court will host a public open house for the community on Monday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. Those interested in touring the building are welcome to attend.

With the opening of the new courthouse comes the closing of the Brawley court effective Dec. 29. Criminal matters currently held in Brawley will move to the new criminal courthouse and infraction matters will be heard at the El Centro Main Courthouse. For further information on calendar changes, please visit the Court’s website at www.imperial.courts.ca.gov or see download below:

For more information, contact court administration at 760-482-2250 or admindept@imperial.courts.ca.gov.