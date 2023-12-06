Bulldog Among USK Men’s All-Conference Soccer Honorees

University of Saint Katherine midfielder Bill Sanchez, who is also a 2021 graduate of Calexico High School. | PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF SAINT KATHERINE

CASTRO VALLEY — A Calexico High School graduate was among three University of Saint Katherine men’s soccer players who finished the 2023 season combining for four All-California Pacific Conference honors.

Former Bulldog and 2021 graduate Bill Sanchez along with two of his teammates — Erik Herrera and Christian Vega — earned All-Conference Honorable Mention selections.

Sanchez was playing his first season with the Firebirds after transferring from San Diego Christian College, where according to published reports he did crack the starting lineup for the Hawks in his freshman season.

With USK he appeared in 15 games this season, scoring one goal. Sanchez is a midfielder.

Matthew Citron was also selected as USK’s Champions of Character honoree. Each team selects a player that best embodied the NAIA’s principles of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant-leadership for the award.

All-Conference selections are voted on by the league’s coaches. The All-Academic Team was chosen by the conference office based on a combination of academic and athletic performance.