DESERT SHORES — The skeletal remains of a Poway man in his 50s who had been missing for about two years were found by hikers in the Santa Rosa Mountains about a mile and a half west of Desert Shores on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 3.

Although no foul play is suspected in the man’s death, an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday involving both a forensic pathologist and forensic anthropologist to ensure nothing is missed, said Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. George Figueroa, supervising deputy coroner.

Figueroa said the man’s next of kin has been identified “to give them closure,” and acknowledged that while he was not a hiker, the Coroner’s Office would not be releasing the cause of death at this time.

When the remains were discovered, the reporting party stated that a gun holster was found near the skeleton, according to the sheriff’s logs. It didn’t state whether an actual firearm was located. Figueroa didn’t answer whether one was found.

The call came in from the hikers just before 3 p.m. Sunday at the crossroads of Highway 86 and Coolidge Springs Road. The remains were in an inaccessible area, and with the deputies quickly losing light, Erro said the retrieval was suspended until Monday, Dec. 4. Figueroa said the remains were fairly high up in the mountains, making the skeleton difficult to reach.