Local Man Slays Dog, Stabs Dog’s Owner in Ocotillo

OCOTILLO — The area outside the Red Feather Off-Road Market & Cafe on North Imperial Highway here got a little redder after a gruesome incident in which an Ocotillo man allegedly stabbed and killed a dog before stabbing that dog’s owner on Friday night, Dec. 1.

Edwin Leonard Woolley | IMPERIAL COUNTY JAIL PHOTO

Arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and suspicion of intentional cruelty/the killing of an animal was 40-year-old Edwin Leonard Woolley, who was held briefly in Imperial County jail on $25,000 bail before posting bond on Saturday morning, Dec. 2.

Woolley was identified as the suspect in the stabbing of the dog owner when California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the victim on Interstate 8 near In-Ko-Pah Park Road around 9 p.m. Friday, Imperial County sheriff’s Lt. Clint Erro said. Apparently the victim had lost so much blood from his stab wound or wounds that he was driving erratically enough to be stopped, according to Erro.

Deputies learned that Woolley’s dog and the victim’s dog were in the same area and began to fight with each other. To break them up or stop them, Woolley allegedly stabbed the other dog to death, and when that dog’s owner was nearby — it wasn’t clear if he was trying to intervene — Woolley allegedly then stabbed him, Erro said.

That is when the victim got in his vehicle and left toward San Diego, Erro said.

Information of the victim’s condition was not available; Erro only knew that he was taken to a local hospital.

Erro wasn’t certain whether the dog had died in the incident, but an employee who answered the phone at the Red Feather cafe on Monday, Dec. 4 stated an Imperial County animal control vehicle had responded to the scene late Friday night, and an Imperial County Public Health Department public information officer confirmed animal control was there to pick up the remains of the dog.