Educators Chosen As Co-Grand Marshals for Imperial Light Parade

IMPERIAL — Long-time Imperial residents and retired teachers Judy Ralls and Tom Ralls have been chosen as co-grand marshals for Imperial’s 2023 Parade of Lights, the city announced.

The Imperial Parade of Lights, known for its grandeur and community spirit, will take place Friday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 p.m. along Imperial Avenue.

Imperial residents and retired teachers Judy Ralls (from right) and Tom Ralls are co-grand marshals for the 2023 Imperial Parade of Lights. | COURTESY IMAGE

This year’s co-grand marshals are highly respected figures in the community, and are known for their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to education, according to a press release.

Mrs. Ralls was an educator for more than 38 years, serving both Ben Hulse Elementary and Imperial High School. She has also served her community as a PTO president, Girl Scouts troop leader, Sunday school leader and is still active as a vocational Bible school teacher. Mrs. Ralls has been awarded “Teacher of the Year” by the city of Imperial and was placed in the Imperial Teachers Association’s “Teacher’s Hall of Fame.”

Mr. Ralls taught at Frank Wright Middle School for 26 years. He spent the first couple of years as a special education teacher and then transferred over to teaching math. His math classes consistently scored high, and he was instrumental in the school being awarded the state of California’s highest award, where each teacher at Frank Wright was awarded $20,000. During his time there he also coached flag football, basketball, track and field, and volleyball. Mr. Ralls was nominated for “Citizen of the Year” and was the very first teacher to be placed in the “Teacher’s Hall of Fame” by the Imperial Teachers Association.

They have both left a legacy of education here in Imperial as both of their daughters serve as teachers for the Imperial Unified School District, and have a grandchild currently pursuing a career in education. Volunteering and giving back to the Imperial community has been an important aspect of their lifetime commitment.

As the co-grand marshals, they will lead the parade procession, symbolizing the spirit of unity, celebration, and community pride. The 2023 Imperial Parade of Lights promises to be a spectacular event, featuring an array of vibrant floats, marching bands, community groups, and captivating performances.