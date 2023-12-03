El Centro Goes into Sweetness Overload at ‘Gingerbread Village’

CALEXICO CHRONICLE VIDEO

EL CENTRO — “We brought menudo, sodas, water, blankets. We’re prepared!” Lorena Villareal exclaimed, while grabbing a bowl of the holiday homemade favorite. Another family member piped in, “We put out chairs at 6:30 this morning!”

The Villareal family has made great family memories enjoying the El Centro Christmas parade for decades. “We sit in the same spot every year; it’s a tradition now,” Lorena shared with a smile.

Villareals of multiple generations were seated in folding chairs along South Eighth Street on Saturday morning, Dec. 2, enjoying the steaming spicy broth with one another for the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade. Siblings, cousins and couples were wrapped in blankets and jackets in the cool December shade. “This weather is just spectacular, it makes it even better,” Lorena said.

The Villareal sisters shared that enjoying the parade with one another was a tradition that started with their parents and continues in their memory. This year’s celebration was joined by two babies among the Villareals’ nearly dozen family members, keeping the tradition going strong.

The Villareal family stopped for a quick wave as they carried on their annual parade-watching tradition on Saturday morning, Dec. 2, this time for the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Joy to the Imperial Valley

El Centro was bursting with Christmas cheer for this annual event, proudly hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the city of El Centro and Los Vigilantes. The success of the day was a joint effort of volunteer announcers, assorted sponsorships from local businesses and the volunteer efforts of hundreds of local citizens for the celebration.

The sidewalks were lined with thousands of people the length of the parade route for the spectacular show of floats with gingerbread houses and gingerbread men and women as far as the eye could see down Eighth Street. Children were running around chasing their friends and trying to get candy and other free goodies handed out by parade participants.

The city of El Centro’s “Gingerbread Express” float featured assorted city staff and elected officials, including Mayor Pro Tem Slyvia Marroquin, and a unique “snow” feature during the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Darrell Pechtl, director of adult education at Central Union High School District and principal of Mt. Signal Virtual Academy, was a designated volunteer announcer for yet another year. He stood near the El Centro Fire Department on State Street, and before the fun began said, “Parades are a gift communities give themselves. It’s wonderful to see both the people on the sidelines cheering for it, but also the people that are putting themselves in the parade. It’s a gift for the public, to the public.”

The Gingerbread Village theme was on display from one festive float after the other. Hand-crafted gingerbread houses featuring oversized lollipops and gumdrops were displayed in impressive numbers. Cheerful children and adults waving from their unique gingerbread houses were dressed in Santa hats and holiday sweaters. Many entries had inflatable gingerbread men walking and dancing about as they made their way down the parade route. The “Gingerbread Snow Express” float from the city of El Centro’s featured festive “snow” falling into the street as it passed.

The spectacular parade featured more than 140 entries, including citizens from all over the Valley in an assortment of categories from churches, to businesses, to sports groups, car clubs, marching bands, and more.

The grand marshal of the 77th annual parade was Ramrod Luis Minor of Los Vigilantes, who waved to the citizens with a smile. Founded in 1945, Los Vigilantes has been sponsored by the El Centro Chamber of Commerce since then and served as the city greeters. Minor spoke briefly about the nonprofit organization, “We coordinate all of the parades in the Valley, and we do a lot of fundraising that all goes back towards educational scholarships here in the community.”

The Central Union High School tall flags proudly marched in unison during the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Following the grand marshal’s honorary car was a long showcase of local Valley talent from children of all ages.

An instrumental “All I Want For Christmas” played over speakers as the Southwest High School Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts Dance group performed a festive number in its glittery red outfits, making its way gracefully down the parade route.

The Central Union High School Great Spartan Band performed “Little Drummer Boy” and other Christmas classics as it marched down Eighth Street on beat. The CUHS varsity football team, along with the JV squad, proudly rang the Victory Bell from its most recent Bell Game win over rival Brawley Union High and cheered with pride for its hometown.

Gingerbread men and women — and kids — could be seen everywhere as participants stuck closely to the theme of the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Many other high school and middle school bands performed festive holiday songs — including the Calexico High Bulldogs and the Holtville Middle School marching bands — as well as a wide array of school cheerleaders, spirit squads, dance teams and more. The Valleywide wrestling group Imperial Valley Panthers float included a couple of youngsters displaying their grappling skills in mini-matches, wrestling on the street for the crowd.

The Carter family were seated enjoying the music and colorful gingerbread houses passing by, and supporting their sister in the parade, El Centro council member Sonia Carter. Former CUHS drill team member Felicia Carter recognized the talented youths’ efforts being displayed. When asked about her favorite entry in the parade, Felicia Carter said, “For me, it’s the bands; the drum lines are amazing.”

Felicia went to El Centro schools and said, “I was born and raised coming to this parade, and I’m still doing it.”

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

The Yuletide fun started on Main Street, passing the Imperial County Courthouse and county Administration Center and making its way down South Eighth Street to an end at Bucklin Park.

Santa spent a couple of hours before his debut in the parade taking photos at the park with hopeful children ready to share their Christmas wishes. An assortment of vendors were lined up in the south parking lot, where floats passed by rounding their final turn of the day. Citizens enjoyed food from Tacos Alex and Mi Vida Dulce, along with assorted shaved ice and lemonade stands.

Citizens grabbed tasty treats as they made their way to their designated spot to watch their friends and family in the parade. The vendors included other booths such as the Humane Society of Imperial Valley ready with adoption information and assorted knick knack stands for any holiday shoppers.

Main man of the event, Mr. Kris Kringle himself, waved with heart from atop an El Centro Fire Engine to the little boys and girls of the Imperial Valley who were cheering him on from both sides of the street at the grand finale of the 77th annual El Centro “Gingerbread Village” Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

While the parade didn’t have too many rules, the No. 1 in the name of Christmas spirit was that only the true Santa Claus was allowed to participate in this festive parade. The real Santa Claus was the grand finale, finally making his way down El Centro’s streets at nearly 1 p.m. Saturday. He proudly rode atop an El Centro Fire Department engine beaming down at all the excited children. The North Pole native was shouting, “Merry Christmas” to all and asking little ones, “Were you good this year?”

“This is just great! I’ve been here three years now in a row and every year I get so excited,” El Centro resident Irma Salazar said.

“The kids are having a blast,” she gestured to the three children in miniature foldable chairs munching on candy and playing with toys, happily watching the show in front of them.

“I saw the Grinch!” a little Salazar interjected excitedly. The parents of the group let grandma have the reins of the festivities Saturday morning. Irma added, “I’m going home and we’re going to decorate gingerbread houses after this. Each kid is gonna get their own.”