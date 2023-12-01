El Centro Resident Announces Assembly 36th District Run

EL CENTRO — Eric L. Rodriguez, president of the Central Union High School Board of Trustees, will run for state Assembly for the 36th District in the March 5 Primary Election, his election committee announced on Friday, Dec. 1.

Rodriguez, an El Centro resident, is a family-oriented and working-class representative with an unwavering commitment to serving his community, according to a press release announcing his candidacy.

Born and raised in Brawley, Rodriguez’s “lifelong membership and service in his district have given him valuable experience and insight into the generational challenges that plague his community. With a powerful voice that can inspire others, Eric has risen above those challenges to become a strong advocate for positive change,” his press release states.

As a police officer in El Centro and a child welfare social worker for the county of Imperial, Rodriguez has tirelessly strived to uplift the lives of families and inspire positive change in his communities, according to the release. As the board president for the Central district, Rodriguez has been a driving force behind many developments, including strategic allocation of budget funds, transparent governance, creating policy, and ensuring positive outcomes in significant school site projects, the release states. His passion for serving his community extends to the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program as both a board member and secretary/treasurer with the IVROP Community Foundation Board.

Rodriguez is “eager to serve as a bridge for the working-class constituents. He is confident in his ability to lead a community of change-makers and work towards a brighter future for all in his district, regardless of their socioeconomic status,” according to his announcement.

Rodriguez is “fueled by the belief that collective efforts can inspire unity and bring about transformative change for the betterment of his community. By prioritizing transparent and bipartisan governance, proactive committee representation, and dedicating ourselves to the district, community, seniors, children, education, and public safety, Eric believes we can build a foundation of state policies that will inspire and uplift generations to come,” the release states.Visit Rodriguez’s campaign website at ericforassembly.org