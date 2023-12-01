The city of Calexico’s Christmas tree can be seen glowing brightly atop the pergola leading to the entrance of City Hall, where another large Christmas tree awaits in the lobby. On Thursday night, Nov. 30, the community gathered on Heber Avenue in front of City Hall for a tree-lighting ceremony. Crowds and performers are dispersing toward the end of the event in this photo. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ESPERANZA COLIO WARREN
Calexico Feels the Spirit at Tree-Lighting Spectacular

Dancers, Bands, Raffles and a Beautiful Christmas Tree Energizes Crowd — and Gets Them Ready for Next Week

on

CALEXICO — The holiday season got off to a luminous start with the city of Calexico’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony that’s become more of a community party, really — and this year it served as the prelude event to the return of the next week’s Christmas parade.

With Mayor Raul Ureña acting as master of ceremonies at the Thursday night, Nov. 30, event, several dozen Calexico residents sitting in folding chairs or standing along Heber Avenue clapped and cheered as they witnessed the powering up of the tree on top of the pergola leading to the entrance of City Hall.

“The Christmas tree-lighting ceremony is a point of pride for Calexicans as we head into the holiday season. For the first time since the pandemic we are in a better financial position; (it was) not only a great tree-lighting ceremony but we also look forward to the Christmas parade Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.,” Ureña told the Calexico Chronicle on Friday, Dec. 1.

Those in attendance at the tree lighting enjoyed the holiday-themed entertainment and music from the Calexico High School and William Moreno Junior High marching bands, as well as the swinging sounds of the Imperial Valley College Jazz Band.

Folkloric dancers from Calexico High as well as the Calexico Recreation Department folkloric dance class twirled their dresses and stomped feet. Particularly sweet were the tiny dancers of the Recreation Department’s ballet/gymnastics class, who were dressed like candy canes and wore red knit Christmas sweaters, a few with reindeers on them.

Mayor Ureña ceded the mic to City Council member Camilo Garcia, who led the always popular raffle in which community members walked away with a brighter sense of the holidays.

In addition to good food and warm drinks available to those in attendance, there were a number of information booths on hand to raise community awareness, including Calexico Neighborhood House, which administers various programs for the low-income and for children in the community, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest, which educates on reproductive health and reproductive rights and general women’s health.

In addition to the work of the Recreation Department, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said she wanted to give particular kudos to Public Works Manager Manager Liliana Falomir and her crew for the double duty they pulled on Thursday, setting up for the Christmas tree lighting and also setting up for the Farmworkers Appreciation Breakfast in downtown Calexico, which started at 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

Next up for the city is “A Magical Christmas Parade” on Saturday, Dec. 9, which will start at 10 a.m. and wind through downtown Calexico.

