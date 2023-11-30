Border Patrol Seizes 218 lbs. of Liquid Meth from Gas Tank

WESTMORLAND — Some 218 pounds of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $328,000 was found inside the gas tank of a vehicle belonging to a man attempting to smuggle the narcotic through the Highway 86 checkpoint northeast of Westmorland.

El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol agents working the checkpoint arrested the 21-year-old man suspected of smuggling the meth around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, according to a Border Patrol press release.

The drugs were discovered when the man approached the checkpoint in his blue SUV and a K-9 detection team trained to detect concealed people and narcotics alerted to the vehicle, according to the press release. Agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

While in secondary inspection, agents inspected the gas tank and noticed anomalies. Agents discovered a suspicious crystallized liquid inside the tank. Subsequent testing of the liquid confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, the release stated.

The driver, drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to Border Patrol.